Your phone shoots great video, but what about the sound? Meet the Hollyland LARK M2

Your smartphone can capture impressive video, but a busy Dubai café or a breezy outdoor location can quickly expose the limits of its built-in microphone. The Hollyland LARK M2 offers a practical solution, putting a wireless microphone weighing just 9g close to the person speaking. For UAE vloggers, Instagram creators and small business owners, it could be one of the more useful upgrades to a mobile filming setup. With environmental noise cancellation, compact transmitters and several receiver options, the LARK M2 is designed to make spoken audio clearer without requiring a complicated recording kit.

Key facts

What you get

Hollyland also offers the LarkSound companion app for supported adjustments and firmware updates.

Choosing the correct kit matters. The USB-C mobile version is intended for compatible smartphones, while the Lightning version supports compatible older iPhones. The Camera version provides a receiver for camera-based recording, while the Combo package offers greater flexibility across different devices.

Battery life is another important specification. Hollyland quotes approximately 10 hours of operation for an individual transmitter, with compatible charging cases extending total operating time. The manufacturer advertises up to 40 hours for the camera configuration and up to 30 hours for the mobile version.

The system also includes environmental noise cancellation, designed to reduce surrounding sounds while retaining the speaker's voice.

According to Hollyland, the LARK M2 records at 48kHz with 24-bit audio resolution. It uses an omnidirectional microphone, which captures sound arriving from different directions, and operates over a 2.4GHz wireless connection.

The Hollyland LARK M2 is a wireless microphone system built around a remarkably small, button-shaped transmitter. Each transmitter weighs just 9g and can be attached to clothing using magnetic mounting accessories. Its compact design keeps the microphone close to the speaker without the cables normally associated with traditional recording equipment.

How it performs

The main reason to consider the LARK M2 is microphone placement. A smartphone recording someone several feet away also captures the surrounding environment. Positioning a wireless microphone close to the speaker gives their voice a stronger presence in the recording.

This is particularly useful for creators filming in UAE cafés, busy retail environments or outdoor locations where conversations, music and traffic contribute to background sound.

Independent reviews support the LARK M2's ability to capture clear dialogue. Digital Camera World praised its audio quality and reported effective background noise reduction during testing. The reviewer also found its wireless connection reliable during a walk-and-talk recording.

Hollyland's environmental noise cancellation can be activated when recording in noisier surroundings. For an Instagram Reel filmed in a shopping environment, this may help keep spoken commentary more prominent.

However, noise cancellation should not be mistaken for complete sound isolation. Extremely loud surroundings can still influence the recording, and creators may prefer a more natural sound with the feature switched off in quieter spaces.

Outdoor recording presents another consideration. Wind can interfere with exposed microphones, particularly during beachside filming or on breezy days. Digital Camera World's reviewer reported that the supplied furry windshield helped prevent wind rumble during testing.

The wireless design also gives creators more freedom to move around the camera. Hollyland quotes a maximum transmission distance of 300 metres under suitable line-of-sight conditions, although actual performance depends on obstacles and the recording environment.