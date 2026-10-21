UGREEN unveils new charging line-up in the UAE and Saudi Arabia following iPhone 18 launch

The UGREEN MagFlow Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand 25W brings iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods charging together on one stand. It supports up to 25W Qi2 wireless charging for compatible phones and uses thermoelectric active cooling to help manage heat during charging. A built-in display shows charging power and temperature, while the adjustable stand allows users to position their phone for viewing. Together, these features combine multi-device charging and detailed monitoring in a single desktop set-up.

For portable charging, the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank is available in 25W and 15W versions, each with a 10,000mAh capacity. Strong built-in magnets allow the power banks to attach securely to compatible devices for wireless charging on the go. The 25W version also includes a built-in USB-C cable supporting up to 45W wired charging, while the power bank itself supports up to 30W input for recharging. This gives users the flexibility to choose between wired and wireless charging without carrying an extra cable.

The Nexode Air 65W Charger provides a wired option for compatible USB-C phones, tablets and laptops. It uses GaN technology in a compact design with a foldable plug, making it suitable for use at a desk or when travelling. It delivers up to 65W of power, depending on the connected device, and features temperature monitoring and built-in electrical safety protections.

The line-up also includes the Nexode Pro Mini Power Bank 45W, a compact 10,000mAh power bank that offers up to 45W wired charging. Its palm-sized design makes it easy to carry, providing another portable charging option alongside the magnetic MagFlow Air models.

This new charging line-up is now available through Amazon and noon in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.