Birdfy brings smart AI birdwatching to Dubai and UAE apartments and villas

UAE residents can now watch common local species such as house sparrows, Eurasian collared doves, laughing doves, common mynas, hoopoes, white-eared and red-vented bulbuls, purple sunbirds and rose-ringed parakeets. During the main migration and winter period from autumn through spring, the same feeders often capture additional passage birds that stop in irrigated green spaces. While large waterbirds such as flamingos remain concentrated at wetlands, many smaller migrants and winter visitors use residential gardens and compounds, and the camera records those brief visits automatically.