Birdfy brings smart AI birdwatching to Dubai and UAE apartments and villas

Combines AI species recognition, high-res cameras, solar-powered designs for hot climes
In a move that makes nature more accessible to city living, Birdfy has expanded its smart birdwatching solutions for residents of Dubai and across the UAE. Combining advanced AI species recognition, high-resolution cameras and solar-powered designs built for hot climates, Birdfy enables apartment and villa owners to observe both everyday backyard birds and seasonal migratory visitors right from their balconies or gardens.
“Our customers in the UAE told us they wanted a simple way to enjoy birds without driving to reserves or spending hours outside in the heat. With Birdfy, every balcony or villa garden becomes a reliable observation point. The camera records, the AI identifies, and solar power keeps everything running with almost no effort,” said a spokesperson for Birdfy.
Birdfy’s range includes smart bird feeders equipped with HD and 2K cameras, motion detection, night vision and AI that recognises more than 6,000 bird species. Many models come with solar panels, making them especially practical for the UAE’s intense sunshine. The free Birdfy app sends instant alerts when birds arrive, allows live viewing, stores recordings and produces monthly visitor summaries. Lifetime free AI identification is available on key models, so users avoid ongoing subscription costs for species recognition.
The system is designed for low maintenance. Weather-resistant housings handle heat, dust and occasional humidity. Users simply refill seed, wipe the lens when needed and let the solar panel manage power. This combination suits both apartment balconies and villa gardens where residents want reliable performance without constant attention.
UAE residents can now watch common local species such as house sparrows, Eurasian collared doves, laughing doves, common mynas, hoopoes, white-eared and red-vented bulbuls, purple sunbirds and rose-ringed parakeets. During the main migration and winter period from autumn through spring, the same feeders often capture additional passage birds that stop in irrigated green spaces. While large waterbirds such as flamingos remain concentrated at wetlands, many smaller migrants and winter visitors use residential gardens and compounds, and the camera records those brief visits automatically.
Birdfy works equally well for apartments and villas. On balconies, the feeder mounts securely on railings or walls where the solar panel receives morning or afternoon light. In villa gardens, it can be placed near shrubs or trees that offer birds cover while still allowing clear camera views. Seed mixes suited to local species and a small water source further increase visits, especially in the heat.
Beyond daily observation, Birdfy supports longer-term interest in local wildlife. Users receive notifications in real time, review clips later, and gradually learn seasonal patterns without needing specialist knowledge or early-morning reserve visits. Families share recordings, professionals check alerts between meetings, and long-stay residents build a simple record of what appears through the year.
All Birdfy feeders are built for outdoor use and paired quickly through the free app using standard 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. Once set up, the system runs largely on its own. Clear product information and straightforward support help new users start quickly.
Birdfy continues to focus on reliable, user-friendly tools that bring nature closer to everyday life. In the UAE, that means turning ordinary outdoor spaces into places where both resident and migratory birds can be watched, identified and enjoyed with minimal time and effort.
For product details, setup guidance or support, contact the Birdfy team at support@birdfy.com