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Remember the pelican rescued from Dubai traffic? There’s an update

Veterinary staff examine rescued bird, with close monitoring continuing in quarantine

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The park confirmed that the bird had been safely transferred to its care.
The park confirmed that the bird had been safely transferred to its care.
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Dubai: First came the motorists who helped it out of traffic. Now, vets and nutrition staff at Dubai Safari Park are caring for the rescued pelican, which has undergone a full health check and is being closely monitored in quarantine.

In a video shared on Instagram, the park confirmed that the bird had been safely transferred to its care. Its veterinary team provided supportive care, while nutrition staff prepared fresh fish.

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“We’re grateful to the members of the UAE community who stepped in to bring it to safety, and to everyone who helped with its care and transfer,” the park said.

The update follows a roadside rescue on November 7, when Abdulrazzaq Suleiman, a Syrian resident, spotted the pelican while driving from Warsan towards Sharjah along Ras Al Khor Road at about 2pm.

The bird appeared too weak to fly, Suleiman said after the incident. He pulled over in a safe location and got out to help.

Other motorists stopped, giving him space to approach the pelican and gently coax it away from danger. The rescue took between five and 10 minutes, according to his account. An Emirati motorist then took the bird to Dubai Safari Park.

“This is nothing unusual for us. We learnt from our leaders the importance of protecting life and preserving safety and security in the UAE,” Suleiman  said in a TV interview.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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