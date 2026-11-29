Master Blaster greets wildlife enthusiasts with a cheerful wave in Tadoba
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar gave wildlife enthusiasts at Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve an unexpected surprise during a safari, greeting fans from his vehicle and waving to those who spotted the cricket legend.
An Instagram account named Soorajbansod shared a video of Tendulkar sitting in a safari vehicle at Kolara Core, waving at visitors and responding with a cheerful “Good morning” as people greeted him.
The video was accompanied by a caption describing how the morning turned into an unforgettable experience for one safari-goer who had heard about Tendulkar’s visit to Tadoba.
“I got to know that Sachin Tendulkar was visiting Tadoba. Knowing that he usually enjoys a safari in Kolara Core whenever he visits, I decided to head there too, hoping to catch a glimpse of him,” the caption read.
The visitor was rewarded with an opportunity to meet the former India captain, even if it was only a brief exchange during the safari.
“And what a morning it turned out to be! I had the unforgettable opportunity to meet him in person and greet him with a simple ‘Good Morning, Sachin Sir!’” the caption added.
The excitement among visitors was evident, with the author describing how the queue was not only about spotting wildlife but also about catching a glimpse of Tendulkar.
“Today, the queue wasn’t just for spotting a tiger; it was for catching a glimpse of the Master Blaster himself!” the post read.
Tendulkar is known to enjoy wildlife experiences and has visited Tadoba, one of Maharashtra’s prominent tiger reserves. The Kolara Core is among the popular safari zones in the reserve, attracting visitors hoping to spot tigers and other wildlife.
For those who encountered Tendulkar during the morning outing, however, the sighting was of a different kind.
“Sometimes, the jungle gives you surprises beyond tiger sightings. Today, it gave me a memory that I will cherish forever! A truly unforgettable morning at Tadoba!” the caption concluded.
The video offered a glimpse of Tendulkar away from cricket, enjoying the outdoors while taking time to acknowledge fans who were delighted to see him during their safari.