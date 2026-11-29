The visitor was rewarded with an opportunity to meet the former India captain, even if it was only a brief exchange during the safari.

“I got to know that Sachin Tendulkar was visiting Tadoba. Knowing that he usually enjoys a safari in Kolara Core whenever he visits, I decided to head there too, hoping to catch a glimpse of him,” the caption read.

Tendulkar is known to enjoy wildlife experiences and has visited Tadoba, one of Maharashtra’s prominent tiger reserves. The Kolara Core is among the popular safari zones in the reserve, attracting visitors hoping to spot tigers and other wildlife.

The excitement among visitors was evident, with the author describing how the queue was not only about spotting wildlife but also about catching a glimpse of Tendulkar.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.