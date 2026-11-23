An Ambassador Animal Program to share conservation and animal-care with the public
Abu Dhabi: Al Ain Zoo is developing an Ambassador Animal Program, in which chosen animals will carry conservation messages to audiences across the UAE.
The idea is established at major zoos internationally. Each ambassador animal will be given a specific message for the public, and the zoo wants the animals to become familiar names. "We want to deliver more conservational messages to the public," says Saeed Rashed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Senior Bird Trainer, at the zoo.
"So this animal will be very much known as an ambassador here at the zoo, so people would know it more around the UAE, or on social media too," he added.
The programme is designed to travel. Al Zaabi says the zoo already attends school events and large public events across the UAE, and the ambassadors will go with it, because those events reach more people than the zoo gates do. Social media is the second channel.
The animals won't be limited to one kind. Some will be birds, including birds of prey. Others will be domestic animals such as guinea pigs and rabbits, and most of the zoo's reptiles could qualify too. The test, he says, is simple: "If they can deliver a specific message to kids, they can be an ambassador."
The message covers more than wildlife. Al Zaabi says it extends to how people look after their own animals. "How to take care of your cat, your dog, and pay attention to the minor details that not everyone can pay attention to," he says. "This is why we're here, as animal people."
The programme isn't open to the public yet. Al Zaabi has just completed a course, Principles of Ambassador Animal Management, as part of getting it started. The zoo will run it entirely in-house, with its own animals and its own team, and visitors can expect to meet the ambassador animals at the zoo itself.
The programme builds on the zoo's founding purpose. Al Ain Zoo was established in 1968 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to protect endangered wildlife, particularly the Arabian oryx. Today it is home to around 5,000 animals, and conservation remains central to its work, with programmes supporting species such as the Arabian sand cat and the Dama gazelle.
At the Reptile Park, visitors can see crocodiles, giant tortoises, snakes and geckos while learning why reptiles matter to healthy ecosystems. The zoo's successful breeding of the UAE-native wonder gecko is one example of its conservation efforts.
Al Ain Zoo can be more than a simple zoo visit. Join a visitor offer that already goes well beyond watching animals from a distance. Al Ain Safari, among the world's largest man-made safaris, takes visitors through expansive landscapes to see African lions, white rhinos and giraffes in environments designed to resemble their natural habitats.
Elsewhere in the grounds, families can feed giraffes, join the Lemur Walk and get introduced to almost 5000 animal species.
The latest from their collection is the sand cat. They successfully breaded them last year and was re-introduced to their natural habitat.
For a more distinctive visit, the zoo offers their visitors with experience including Breakfast with Giraffes and Dinner with Lions. Restaurants and cafés across the grounds make it possible to spend a full day there.
For Maarij Mansoor, an 8-year-old visitor was at the zoo celebrating the conclusion of her exams and good a score. She says that her favourite animal at the zoo was the Gorilla. “I will tell my friends that I went to the zoo, and watch the animals move around.”
She liked feeding the giraffe during the safari. Accompanying her was Saeeda Arshad, a finance supervisor. She calls the Abu Dhabi city calm, she said someone hinted her to check out five specific animals on her list, and she had spotted two of them already. “We had a family group discussing, ‘have you see this or that’ and we were told that if we are going for safari, we must find five animals,” she added.
For her, the most unique experience as a bird lover was to see the different varieties here. Standing out was among the animals here were the zebras for her, she said describing the magnificent stripes on them with some even have black polka dots in the middle.
For the zoo, the ambassadors extend the same idea beyond its gates. "This is why we're here," Al Zaabi says.
Education is already part of a day at the zoo. At the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, interactive exhibitions, multimedia displays and guided experiences introduce visitors to the UAE's natural environment, biodiversity and environmental heritage, including how wildlife adapts to desert conditions.
Mohab Alqedra, a 13-year-old youtuber was at the zoo to talk about his understandings of the wildlife conservation. "I like the predator animals," he said," lions and cheetah."
He thinks the government is doing a great job protecting these animals, "especially the ones we see during the safari," he added.
His twin brother, Zaid said that the opportunity helps him learn more about desert science. "I can a lot here as a content creator. For me, feeding the giraffe was the favorite part."
"Lions are usually storing fat during the day, and then at night they can eat their prey," he says as he explains why the lions, in his opinion, would be resting during the day.
Beyond the centre, the zoo runs wildlife workshops, guided tours, seasonal camps and educational programmes.
Keeper talks give children a first-hand look at animal behaviour and habitats, and the Children's Discovery Garden introduces younger visitors to rabbits, pygmy goats, ducks and other animals in an approachable setting.
The winter camp upgrades
The barn project is where the zoo will introduce a care program for the young horse lovers to teach them how to take care of their horses. The winter camp at Al Ain Zoo will introduce students to horse care and broader animal welfare through practical activities and education.
This would include observing horse behaviour and identifying physical discomfort or limping. The sessions would include grooming, showering and educational sessions on horse anatomy.
The zoo has specific plans for each animal introduced to the zoo, the team said. “They also have animal training program in order to reduce the stress level in animals and to introduce the medical side through training instead of embolisation and others”, said Alanoud Ali Alkaabi, a vet technician at the zoo.
Their enrichment activities use safe and recycled materials, such as paper bags and boxes. The students are encouraged to develop mind games for the animals to keep their brain more interactive and busier around their habitat, according to Al Zaabi.
“They will DIY each of the activities,” added Alkaabi.