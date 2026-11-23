She liked feeding the giraffe during the safari. Accompanying her was Saeeda Arshad, a finance supervisor. She calls the Abu Dhabi city calm, she said someone hinted her to check out five specific animals on her list, and she had spotted two of them already. “We had a family group discussing, ‘have you see this or that’ and we were told that if we are going for safari, we must find five animals,” she added.