MENAFATF Plenary in UAE to focus on evaluations, capacity building, and inclusivity
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates will host the 43rd Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) in Abu Dhabi from 24 to 26 November 2026, with the working groups meeting beforehand from 21 to 23 November. The Meeting was announced at a press briefing Tuesday.
Speaking to Gulf News after the press briefing, H.E. Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF, outlined the priorities of the presidency.
“The first priority of the presidency is preparing the countries of the region for their evaluations,” he said.
He added that the UAE’s hosting of the Plenary reflects its role in strengthening regional and international cooperation, supporting joint efforts against money laundering and financial crime in the region, and protecting the integrity of financial systems.
A gathering of regional and global expertise
The Plenary will bring together more than 300 officials and specialists, including heads of regional and international delegations, representatives of the 21 member states and observers from 19 countries and organizations.
The agenda covers mutual evaluation and follow-up reports, studies on typologies and risks, technical assistance, and the development of the group’s work in combating money laundering and financial fraud.
“The participation of more than 300 officials and experts confirms the importance of exchanging expertise and strengthening cooperation among countries," Al Zaabi said.
A year of tangible progress
Reviewing 2026, Al Zaabi said the UAE’s presidency has delivered important efforts to strengthen cooperation between member states and develop regional leadership in combating money laundering and financial crime.
He pointed to several initiatives. A visit to Syria brought together 12 ministers and officials to help the country prepare for its evaluation.
“Today it is achieving the outcome we wanted from that visit, which is readiness” he said.
In Jordan, a visit with Palestinian officials reinforced their preparations through practical cooperation.
Women's role
Capacity building has been equally central, with workshops and training programmes in Tunisia, Morocco and Kuwait. “Our focus today is on preparing the new generation and national cadres,” Al Zaabi said. “That is the goal we are working towards.”
Al Zaabi also highlighted support for women’s participation in the financial sector and the strengthening of their leadership role, including a dedicated day for women within the programme.