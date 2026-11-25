FATF President praises UAE-led efforts in combating regional fraud schemes
Abu Dhabi: President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), H.E. Giles Thomson, commended the high-level roundtable on combating fraud organised by the UAE Presidency of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF).
The roundtable took place in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of MENAFATF’s 43rd Plenary.
Following his virtual participation, Thomson thanked the UAE, H.E. Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of MENAFATF, and MENAFATF for organising the roundtable.
He said it provided an opportunity to hear how countries in the region are responding to fraud and to identify approaches that have proved effective and could be adopted more widely.
Common patterns and differences
Thomson said the experiences shared by several countries highlighted both common patterns and differences in how fraud is carried out across the region. He noted that criminals have exploited recent conflicts in the region to launch new fraud schemes.
He said several issues raised by participants echoed the global findings of FATF’s latest report.
These included the growing use of technology to carry out organised fraud on a large scale, the increasing misuse of artificial intelligence, links between fraud and other crimes, and the impact on victims’ lives.
Need for flexible tools
Thomson noted that FATF is working with MENAFATF and other FATF-style regional bodies to develop its Global Fraud Roadmap. FATF is also preparing its next report on responses to fraud.
He stressed the importance of responding quickly to fraud and extending cooperation beyond traditionally regulated sectors to include technology and telecommunications companies.
He also highlighted the need for flexible tools to freeze and recover the proceeds of fraud quickly, and for stronger cross-border cooperation and information sharing.