November 7 — CENTCOM announces Iron Gate. Admiral Brad Cooper orders the establishment of the approximately 20-member task force in Tampa, Florida. Its mission is to disrupt Iranian weapons and sanctioned-material supply routes.

November 8 — Trump declares it operational. President Donald Trump says Iron Gate is in "full force and effect", claiming that, combined with the naval blockade, very little can enter or leave Iran.

November 8 — Iran dismisses the initiative. Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohebbi describes Iron Gate as "wordplay", arguing that Washington cannot achieve its economic objectives through the initiative.

November 9 — Details emerge about supply networks. Reporting highlights Iran's reliance on Russian shipping, Central Asian land transport and Chinese air freight to obtain military-related equipment. Analysts question whether Washington can effectively monitor all these channels.

November 10 — White House confirms operational status. The White House publicly describes Iron Gate as operational. However, no specific interdiction operation, border closure or agreement with neighbouring governments is announced.