White House expands strategy to disrupt Iran's trade and military supply chains
The White House has announced that its so-called "Task Force Iron Gate" is operating at "full force" in Iran, while US President Donald Trump claims that a naval blockade has severely restricted the movement of goods into and out of the country.
In a post published on X on the White House's official account, the administration stated: “Task Force Iron Gate is in full force and effect in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
The post also shared a statement from Trump, who claimed that the operation, combined with what he described as “history’s greatest Naval Blockade,” means that “very little gets into, or out of, Iran.”
The statements signal a hard-line posture by the Trump administration toward Tehran and suggest that maritime restrictions are central to its pressure campaign against the Iranian government.
The announcement follows a November 7 decision by US Central Command (CENTCOM) to establish a roughly 20-member task force headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Unlike the naval blockade, which targets Iranian ports and maritime trade, Iron Gate is intended to extend Washington's restrictions to Iran's overland supply networks and the Caspian Sea.
The task force will coordinate with US government agencies to disrupt the movement of:
Advanced weapons systems and military equipment.
Dual-use technologies, which can serve both civilian and military purposes.
Sanctioned materials and restricted goods.
Revenue streams that Washington considers illicit.
CentCom Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the initiative would strengthen efforts to prevent Iran from financing militant groups, rebuilding weapons factories and replenishing its military capabilities.
The naval blockade is an existing component of the wider US pressure campaign against Iran. It targets Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
According to CentCom, the blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil.
The restrictions have also complicated Iran's ability to use conventional maritime trade routes.
However, Iran has alternative commercial networks involving neighbouring countries, Central Asia, Russia and China.
These routes, including shipping across the Caspian Sea, are among the channels Washington now wants to restrict.
Reuters has reported that Iran has continued importing military-related equipment through networks involving ships, trucks and freight aircraft despite the maritime restrictions.
Tehran has rejected the latest US initiative, dismissing the effort as another attempt to impose economic pressure and undermine the Iranian economy.
According to an AFP report published November 9, a spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the US would fail to impose an effective economic blockade and would not succeed in severing Iran's commercial connections with neighbouring countries.
"Iron Gate" represents an expansion of the US strategy rather than simply another naval deployment.
Its significance lies in Washington's attempt to close alternative supply channels that could allow Iran to continue obtaining military technology, sanctioned materials and financial resources despite maritime restrictions.
However, important questions remain unanswered.
CentCom has not publicly detailed precisely how the task force will enforce restrictions across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea, or what role direct military operations might play.
The announcement also does not establish that all trade entering or leaving Iran has been stopped.
Trump's claim of of a complete economic shutdown of Iran cannot be independently verified.
Washington is seeking to exert pressure on Iran not only by restricting its access to international shipping but also by targeting the alternative trade networks that could sustain its economy and military supply chains.
Whether this strategy will force Tehran to change course or instead intensify regional tensions remains uncertain.