Task Force Iron Gate: US expands Iran blockade, tightens squeeze, as Tehran lifts missile limits. Is another war looming?

US widens blockade as Iran lifts missile limits, raising war fears amid diplomatic effort
Dubai: The United States has widened its campaign to isolate Iran by targeting military supply routes across its land borders and the Caspian Sea, as Tehran announced it was lifting restrictions on its ballistic missile ranges and warned that any renewed attack would trigger retaliation without geographical limits.
The developments on Saturday, November 7, mark a further escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, even as Qatar and other regional mediators intensify efforts to prevent a return to full-scale fighting.
The latest US move comes amid fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and reports that some advisers to President Donald Trump want any major new military operation against Iran launched before a new Congress takes office in January.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the creation of Task Force Iron Gate, a new initiative aimed at disrupting Iran’s movement of advanced weapons, sanctioned materials and other restricted goods across its land borders and the Caspian Sea.
The task force, comprising approximately 20 military and civilian personnel, will be based in Tampa, Florida, and coordinate with other US government agencies.
According to Reuters, its responsibilities will extend beyond weapons shipments to include dual-use technologies and illicit revenue streams that Washington believes could help Tehran rebuild its military capabilities.
CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the initiative would further constrain Iran’s ability to finance armed groups, restore weapons factories and replenish its military.
The new operation expands Washington’s pressure beyond the naval blockade already imposed on Iranian ports.
CENTCOM estimates that the blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil, although that figure has not been independently verified.
The expansion does not amount to a complete blockade of Iran’s land borders. Rather, it establishes a coordinated effort to identify and disrupt movements of weapons and sanctioned materials.
New US operation: Announced by CENTCOM on November 7 to increase pressure on Iran.
Beyond the naval blockade: Targets weapons and sanctioned materials moving through Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.
Small specialist team: Around 20 military and civilian personnel based in Tampa, Florida.
Military rebuilding targeted: Aims to restrict advanced weapons, dual-use technologies and illicit revenue streams.
$25 billion impact: CENTCOM claims its existing naval blockade has prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion in crude oil, a figure not independently verified.
In a further sign of Washington's widening pressure campaign, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday that the United States had formally requested the closure of all but two border crossings between Iraq and Iran.
Speaking to Al Jazeera, Hussein said Baghdad had been in contact with Tehran over the activities of Iran-aligned armed factions operating on Iraqi territory.
He stressed that Iraq welcomed friendly relations with Iran but rejected interference in its internal affairs.
The US request comes as CENTCOM launches Task Force Iron Gate, aimed at disrupting Iran's movement of advanced weapons, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue through land routes and the Caspian Sea.
The developments underline Washington's efforts to extend its pressure campaign beyond the maritime blockade, potentially restricting important overland connections between Iran and its neighbours.
However, Hussein did not specify which two crossings Washington wanted to remain open or whether Baghdad had agreed to the request.
Tehran responded to the growing pressure with a significant announcement about its ballistic missile programme.
Revolutionary Guards spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran’s previously self-imposed limit of 2,000km on ballistic missile ranges had been lifted.
Asked whether the restriction remained in force, Mohebbi said it no longer applied and suggested that Iran would demonstrate its capabilities in practice rather than merely announce them.
However, he did not confirm whether the country currently possesses operational ballistic missiles capable of exceeding the previous limit.
A range of 2,000km already places the entire Arabian Peninsula, the Levant and parts of southeastern Europe within reach of Iranian missiles.
The announcement also revives questions about Iran’s long-range missile capabilities following reports that Tehran attempted to strike Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean, about 4,000km from Iranian territory, in March.
According to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Reuters, Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the island, but neither hit the base. One reportedly failed in flight, while a US warship fired an interceptor at the other.
The reported incident raised questions about whether Iran already possessed missiles capable of travelling far beyond its previously declared 2,000-km limit. Iran has denied responsibility for the reported launch.
The latest missile announcement followed a warning attributed to Iran’s Supreme Leader that any further American or Israeli attack would face an immediate response without geographical restrictions.
Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia also said the country’s armed forces were on higher alert and stronger than at the beginning of the war, according to AFP.
The statements suggest Tehran is seeking to reinforce its deterrence as Washington considers its next move.
The military developments come as Trump faces growing pressure over how to end the confrontation with Iran.
NBC News reported that some advisers had urged the president to resume major combat operations before the new US Congress takes office in January.
Citing two American officials, the network said advisers believed the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress could complicate military action through investigations, funding restrictions and legislative measures.
Trump reportedly received an updated briefing on Iran’s military threat and possible US options on Thursday.
However, NBC said the president had not made a decision on launching a new campaign.
The political calculations have shifted following the Republicans’ heavy losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections, which have raised questions about Trump’s room for manoeuvre.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said he would prefer not to destroy more of Iran but suggested further military action remained possible.
His remarks came as limited US strikes on Iranian positions around Qeshm Island heightened concerns that the confrontation could escalate despite continuing diplomatic contacts.
Even as both sides exchange military warnings, diplomatic efforts remain active.
Trump spoke with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday to discuss efforts to end the conflict.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had held telephone conversations with ministers from 12 countries over the preceding 48 hours.
Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said diplomatic efforts had helped prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.
He stressed that negotiators could not afford to wait indefinitely for a perfect agreement, calling for priority to be given to the nuclear issue and freedom of navigation in the Gulf.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a major obstacle to a settlement, with Iran insisting that Washington meet its demands before the strategic waterway can fully reopen.
Adding to concerns over a possible regional escalation, the United States has reportedly issued security alerts across several Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain.
According to Israeli news outlet Ynet, the warnings highlight the possibility of rapidly escalating hostilities, airspace closures and widespread flight disruptions.
The US Embassy in Jerusalem has also reportedly advised Americans to identify their nearest bomb shelter and download Israel's Home Front Command app for emergency alerts.
The latest developments reveal two competing strategies.
Washington is increasing military and economic pressure in an effort to restrict Iran’s ability to rebuild its forces, while Tehran is signalling that further attacks could trigger a wider response.
At the same time, both governments continue to engage indirectly through regional mediators.
The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate does not itself signal an imminent American offensive, just as Iran’s announcement on missile ranges does not establish that it has deployed longer-range weapons.
But with military pressure intensifying, negotiations unresolved and Trump keeping his options open, the risk of renewed confrontation remains a major concern for the region.