Task Force Iron Gate: US expands Iran blockade, tightens squeeze, as Tehran lifts missile limits. Is another war looming?

Dubai: The United States has widened its campaign to isolate Iran by targeting military supply routes across its land borders and the Caspian Sea, as Tehran announced it was lifting restrictions on its ballistic missile ranges and warned that any renewed attack would trigger retaliation without geographical limits.

The developments on Saturday, November 7, mark a further escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, even as Qatar and other regional mediators intensify efforts to prevent a return to full-scale fighting.

The latest US move comes amid fresh strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and reports that some advisers to President Donald Trump want any major new military operation against Iran launched before a new Congress takes office in January.

In a further sign of Washington's widening pressure campaign, Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday that the United States had formally requested the closure of all but two border crossings between Iraq and Iran.

Asked whether the restriction remained in force, Mohebbi said it no longer applied and suggested that Iran would demonstrate its capabilities in practice rather than merely announce them.

According to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Reuters, Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles towards the island, but neither hit the base. One reportedly failed in flight, while a US warship fired an interceptor at the other.

Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia also said the country’s armed forces were on higher alert and stronger than at the beginning of the war, according to AFP.

He stressed that negotiators could not afford to wait indefinitely for a perfect agreement, calling for priority to be given to the nuclear issue and freedom of navigation in the Gulf.

The establishment of Task Force Iron Gate does not itself signal an imminent American offensive, just as Iran’s announcement on missile ranges does not establish that it has deployed longer-range weapons.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.