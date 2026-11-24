Abu Dhabi meeting highlights progress in mutual evaluations and capacity building
Abu Dhabi: The 43rd Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) opened today in Abu Dhabi under the UAE's 2026 Presidency, bringing together ministers, senior officials and delegations from member countries, as well as observer countries and international organisations.
Over the three-day meeting, members will discuss MENAFATF's priorities, progress in the third round of mutual evaluations, technical assistance and capacity building, international cooperation and partnerships with the private sector. They will also consider improvements to governance and working practices and share experience in responding to emerging risks.
The opening was attended by H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee, H.E. Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and H.E. Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, President of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force.
Also in attendance were H.E. Dr. Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Turki, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Arab Monetary Fund, H.E. Shaikha May bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of MENAFATF, and H.E. Suliman bin Rashid Al Jabrin, Executive Secretary of MENAFATF.
Stability creates the conditions for prosperity
In the UAE's opening address, H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama said safeguarding the integrity of the financial system is essential to sustaining growth and building trust. Combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, he said, is a national priority with the full support of the UAE leadership.
"As a global financial and commercial hub, the UAE recognises the vital role it plays in connecting markets and facilitating business and investment," he said. "We will continue to strengthen our national framework and foster a culture of integrity and accountability."
H.E. Balama also highlighted MENAFATF's role in strengthening regional partnerships and sustaining confidence in financial systems.
Regional cooperation
H.E. Hamid Saif Al Zaabi said each country's progress strengthens the region's response to financial crime, and that national efforts must be matched by effective, sustained regional cooperation to address risks that cross borders.
He described the third round of mutual evaluations as an opportunity for countries to make their systems more effective and to focus on where risks are greatest, adding that MENAFATF will keep supporting members through preparation, evaluation and follow-up.
H.E. Dr. Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Turki highlighted during his speech the economic impact of MENAFATF's work, saying confidence in institutions' ability to manage risk matters to the economic interests of the whole region.
He noted the progress Arab countries have made in developing their legislation and affirmed the Arab Monetary Fund's continued cooperation with MENAFATF.
Showcasing
Speaking about the goals of the plenary, H.E. Shaikha May bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of MENAFATF, told Gulf News that a project launched within the group on fraud would be presented at the meeting.
"Fraud is one of the most important, high-priority crimes in the region, and that has been clearly shown in the region's national risk assessments," she said. Without close cooperation between countries, she said, it would not be possible to combat it.
Shaikha May Al Khalifa said that training would be one of the key topics, especially for the third round of evaluations, as member countries had clearly requested. She said partners such as the United Nations, UNODC and the US Treasury, along with observers, play an important role. Members are also looking at how to respond to the FATF's new recommendations on virtual assets.
On the region's progress, she said that countries "have changed drastically in a very positive way," thanks to a clear strategy set by MENAFATF and the countries themselves. She pointed to the results of mutual evaluations as evidence of a more mature understanding and as the benchmark going forward.
She also welcomed the presence of women at the table. "Every single delegation has a woman member," she said. "To us, it's not about gender anymore; it's about fighting crime."
A technical and professional family
H.E. Hamid Saif Al Zaabi that the meeting is about more than hosting. It is about turning the plenary into regional cooperation and a technical and professional family.
He said strengthening these meetings and bringing the region's countries closer together, drawing on different experiences with a clear vision, is a core aim of the UAE Presidency.
Building capacities and preparing for joint work, he said has been the focus of the Abu Dhabi meeting.