Firms with 50 or more employees must meet their 2026 Emiratisation targets by 31 December
Dubai: Private companies with 50 or more employees have been urged to meet their 2026 Emiratisation targets before the 31 December deadline, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calling on employers to accelerate recruitment.
Companies covered by the requirements must achieve a further 1 per cent increase in Emiratisation in skilled roles during the second half of 2026, building on the first-half target to deliver an overall annual increase of 2 per cent.
The ministry encouraged employers to use Nafis to find Emirati candidates across a range of disciplines, qualifications and experience levels, from recent graduates to experienced specialists.
It urged companies to advertise vacancies on the platform and use its tools to contact candidates directly and recruit people whose skills match their business needs.
The ministry said this would help employers meet their targets more quickly while supporting lasting employment and career development for Emiratis in the private sector. It highlighted the continued development of Nafis and its extension until 2040.
The ministry praised companies that met their targets for the first half of the year and expressed confidence in the private sector’s ability to fulfil its obligations under Emiratisation policies and decisions.
It highlighted the partnership between government and business as central to expanding Emiratis’ participation across economic sectors and strengthening their contribution to national development.
The ministry stressed that companies must comply with Emiratisation legislation and decisions by providing genuine jobs, registering Emirati employees with the applicable pension, retirement and social insurance systems, and paying their wages in accordance with approved procedures.
It also urged Emiratis to reject fictitious jobs and report practices that breach Emiratisation policies by calling 600590000, or through the ministry’s website and mobile app. The reporting channels are also listed in the ministry’s published guidance.
The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening compliance and providing a competitive, sustainable working environment that supports Emiratis’ participation in the labour market.