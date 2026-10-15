More than 190,000 Emiratis registered under UAE pension system, up 13.6 per cent

GPSSA processes 44,760 registration transactions in 2026
The number of Emiratis registered under the UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has reached 190,063, marking a 13.6% increase compared to the previous year.
According to figures released on Thursday, the authority processed 44,760 registration transactions between January and September 21, 2026, covering new employee registrations, transfers between employers, employment reactivations and updates to existing records.
The figures also show that 111,281 Emiratis are currently insured in the private sector, accounting for more than half of the total workforce registered under GPSSA.
Of the 44,760 transactions processed this year, 40,295 were in the private sector, followed by 2,664 in local government and 1,801 in federal government.
During the same period in 2025, the authority processed 48,865 transactions, including 43,466 in the private sector.
GPSSA said its digital services have helped simplify registration procedures for employers and employees, making it easier for eligible Emiratis to access pension benefits.
Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said the authority is working to ensure Emiratis have access to long-term financial security, regardless of whether they work in the government or private sector.
She explained that pension benefits play an important role in encouraging more Emiratis to consider careers in private companies.
The authority currently works with more than 23,000 private sector employers and continues to cooperate with the Nafis programme to support Emirati employment.
While Nafis provides salary support and employment incentives, GPSSA focuses on ensuring eligible employees receive pension coverage.
GPSSA reminded employers that eligible Emirati employees must be registered in the pension system within 30 days of their official starting date.
To qualify, employees must be UAE nationals aged between 18 and 60 and meet the required medical fitness conditions.
The authority also highlighted its Wafra financial awareness programme, which has trained 6,310 Emiratis since its launch.
Delivered in cooperation with Jahiz and Nafis, the programme helps participants understand financial planning, investments and retirement preparation.
GPSSA said it will continue improving its digital services and working with employers to ensure eligible Emiratis receive pension protection throughout their careers.