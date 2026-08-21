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Emiratis working 8 to 32 hours a week now covered by UAE pension system

New rules protect pension continuity when Emiratis switch between full- and part-time work

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Pensionable service and retirement benefits will be calculated proportionately, based on the employee’s actual working hours and the approved salary.
Pensionable service and retirement benefits will be calculated proportionately, based on the employee’s actual working hours and the approved salary.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has begun extending pension and social insurance coverage to Emiratis working part-time in government and private-sector entities subject to federal pension laws, broadening protection to employees on more flexible work arrangements.

Under the new rules, Emirati employees working between eight and 32 hours a week, or between one and four days a week, can be registered under the pension system. That is equivalent to between 20 per cent and 80 per cent of full-time working hours.

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Pensionable service and retirement benefits will be calculated proportionately, based on the employee’s actual working hours and the approved salary used to calculate contributions for each period of employment.

Employers are responsible for registering eligible Emirati part-time employees and for updating the records of insured full-time staff who move to part-time contracts. The changes must be made through the authority’s Ma’ashi platform.

The authority said the move was designed to keep pace with changes in the labour market and support flexible working arrangements, including in-person, remote and hybrid work.

It said extending insurance protection to different types of employment contracts would give insured Emiratis greater flexibility to balance work with personal commitments, study or family care.

The pension system will also preserve continuity of service when insured employees move between full-time and part-time work, helping protect their longer-term financial and social stability, the authority said.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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