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UAE Pension System covers 120,000 Emiratis in private sector

GPSSA reported improvements across several areas following the expansion of its services

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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UAE Pension System covers 120,000 Emiratis in private sector
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More than 120,000 Emiratis working in the private sector are now registered under the UAE’s pension system, compared to just 19,878 in 2021, according to the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

The increase comes as the authority expands its digital services to ensure Emiratis receive pension protection when they begin employment.

GPSSA said social security coverage among eligible private-sector employees under its jurisdiction increased from 88% in 2022 to 98% in 2025, before reaching 100% in June 2026.

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Making pension registration easier

Through its Ma’ashi digital platform and the UAE’s Work Bundle, GPSSA has connected pension registration with other employment-related government services.

The system allows eligible Emirati employees to be identified when they begin working, helping ensure they are registered for pension coverage without unnecessary delays.

The platform is connected to more than 44 government and private-sector organisations, allowing employment information to be shared and verified through authorised systems.

This reduces the need for employees and employers to repeatedly submit the same documents.

The system also helps GPSSA identify employees who have not been registered and follow up on missing contributions.

Improvements in pension services

GPSSA reported improvements across several areas following the expansion of its digital services.

Pension contribution collection increased from 92% in 2023 to 99%, while the digitisation of services rose from 47% to 94%.

Customer satisfaction also increased from 79% to 91%.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector at GPSSA, said the growing number of Emiratis entering the private sector has increased the authority’s responsibility to ensure they receive social security protection.

“Through Ma’ashi, the Work Bundle, stronger integration with relevant entities and continuous monitoring, we have improved our ability to identify eligible employees, address potential gaps and provide a more efficient experience for employers and insured members,” she said.

New retirement services planned

GPSSA is also exploring the introduction of a Retirement Bundle, which would bring together several services to help Emiratis prepare for retirement.

The proposed service could allow employees approaching retirement age to receive pension estimates, check their eligibility and review their employment records before submitting retirement applications.

It could also provide financial guidance and help resolve missing information that might delay pension payments.

The authority currently offers financial education through its Wafra programme, alongside other advisory services that help members plan their finances and understand their pension benefits.

GPSSA said the proposed Retirement Bundle would build on these services, making the transition from employment to retirement easier while helping Emiratis better understand their financial rights.

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