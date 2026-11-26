MENAFATF concludes in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain to assume Presidency in 2027
Abu Dhabi: The 43rd Plenary Meeting of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) has concluded after three days of talks in Abu Dhabi. The UAE holds the group's Presidency for 2026.
Heads of delegations and experts in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing from member countries took part. Representatives of countries, international bodies and counterpart regional organisations attended as observers.
H.E. Hamid Saif AlZaabi, President of MENAFATF, said the discussions reflected the spirit of cooperation that unites the MENAFATF family. He pointed to the delegations' commitment to exchanging expertise and addressing shared challenges, particularly in combating fraud.
He said the UAE would continue to support MENAFATF's work, guided by its commitment to joint action to safeguard the integrity of financial systems. He added that combating financial crime requires sustained partnerships and close coordination among countries to support the security, stability and prosperity of societies.
Bahrain takes over in 2027
The Plenary confirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain will assume the MENAFATF Presidency for 2027, represented by H.E. Sheikha May bint Mohammed Al Khalifa. The Republic of Tunisia will assume the Vice-Presidency, represented by Mr. Abdessalem Ben Hamouda.
H.E. AlZaabi underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting Bahrain's incoming Presidency. The UAE will work closely with the MENAFATF Secretariat and all member countries to advance shared priorities and build on existing achievements. The aim is continuity in collective action and greater effectiveness in regional and international efforts against money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing.
He added that the UAE remained committed to sharing its expertise and contributing to capacity building and knowledge exchange. This is meant to strengthen member countries' readiness to keep pace with evolving financial crime methods. He also stressed the importance of tailoring technical assistance to each country's needs and developing practical responses to emerging risks.
H.E. AlZaabi commended the support and cooperation extended to the UAE Presidency throughout the year. He thanked the heads and members of delegations from member and observer countries, working groups, committees and organising teams for their contributions to the success of the meetings.
Tunisia evaluation adopted
The Plenary discussed a range of issues related to strengthening the region's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework. It adopted the mutual evaluation report of the Republic of Tunisia, as well as the follow-up reports of the Republic of Djibouti, the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait.
New workstreams
The meeting also addressed organisational and strategic matters. The working arrangements of MENAFATF's committees and forums will be improved by establishing two new workstreams. The first is a dedicated risk workstream focused on projects and studies to understand and assess money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing risks in the region. The second is a counter-terrorist financing workstream focused on the latest regional terrorist financing trends and typologies.
The Plenary also adopted several recommendations to support the MENAFATF Secretariat and ensure the sustainability of its work.
International experience and new website
The meeting reviewed countries' experiences with the mutual evaluation process through presentations delivered by the United States of America and the Republic of Türkiye. The Eurasian Group also gave a presentation on the International Financial Security Olympiad, as part of the exchange of international experiences and initiatives aimed at raising awareness of financial security.
MENAFATF launched its updated website and document portal at the meeting, to enhance communication tools and make it easier to access documents and information relating to the group's work. A ceremony also honoured member countries, observers and partners for their contributions to MENAFATF's activities.
Several specialised meetings and events were held on the sidelines of the Plenary, including a high-level roundtable on fraud, the Second Forum of Research and Development Centres, and a session on the role of women in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.