Halloween Watch | Paranormal Activity: The only horror is a man who won't put his camera down

The setup is simple. Katie and Micah, a young couple, have recently moved into a tidy suburban house. Katie has been dogged by an unseen presence since childhood, and it has followed her. Micah’s solution is to buy an expensive camera and film everything, especially the two of them sleeping, which he does nightly from a tripod at the foot of the bed. A psychic visits and advises calling a demonologist. Micah, a man who has never met a bad idea he didn’t want to film, declines and brings home a Ouija board instead. That's...what you should do yes, yes, of course.