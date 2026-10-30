What to watch in UAE cinemas and on OTT this weekend: BTS concert, Matthew Perry docu-series and more

BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN SÃO PAULO (PG) | In cinemas October 31

ARMY, assemble! BTS wrap up their Latin America tour with a grand finale in São Paulo, and you don’t need a plane ticket to be there. The packed-stadium energy is beamed straight onto the big screen, so bring your light stick and your loudest voice. Want to sing along in real time? Book the Live screening. Prefer a more relaxed showtime? There’s also a Delayed broadcast. Either way, it’s the closest you’ll get to Brazil this weekend.