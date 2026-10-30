What to watch in UAE cinemas and on OTT this weekend: BTS concert, Matthew Perry docu-series and more

So grab the popcorn, pick your mood and see what's worth your time this weekend
Halloween weekend has crept up on us, and this one is packed with options whether you’re heading out or staying firmly on the sofa. The big screen is doing double duty: one minute it’s a stadium in São Paulo with BTS bringing the house down, the next it’s a haunted boarding school full of monsters, courtesy of the Sharjah International Film Festival.
The festival, now in its 13th edition, has lined up a batch of family-friendly films that are well worth a cinema trip with children. Expect magical creatures, young detectives, secret family histories and one very spooky academy, which makes it just about the perfect Halloween outing for little ones who aren’t quite ready for proper scares.
And if staying in is more your speed, the streaming platforms have delivered too. There’s an emotional deep dive into the life of a much-loved Friends star, a gangster drama ruled by a fierce sisterhood, and a chilling serial-killer thriller best watched with the lights on.
So grab the popcorn, pick your mood, and let’s get into what’s worth your time this weekend.
BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN SÃO PAULO (PG) | In cinemas October 31
ARMY, assemble! BTS wrap up their Latin America tour with a grand finale in São Paulo, and you don’t need a plane ticket to be there. The packed-stadium energy is beamed straight onto the big screen, so bring your light stick and your loudest voice. Want to sing along in real time? Book the Live screening. Prefer a more relaxed showtime? There’s also a Delayed broadcast. Either way, it’s the closest you’ll get to Brazil this weekend.
The 13th Sharjah International Film Festival is bringing some brilliant family films to cinemas from October 31. Here’s what to catch:
Monster Mia (PG, English)
Picture boarding school, but every one of your classmates is an actual monster. That’s 12-year-old Mia’s reality at the spooky Rotwood Academy, where she must keep her human identity under wraps. When headmaster Van Vlad schemes to turn the whole town of Primrose into monsters, Mia teams up with new pals Paprika and Oscar to stop him. Perfect Halloween viewing, and it’s having its exclusive Middle East premiere as part of the festival’s Green Carpet screenings.
Fleak (PG, English)
An animated fantasy with real heart. Twelve-year-old Thomas meets Fleak, a magical creature from another dimension, and swaps his shadow for the chance to walk again. Big mistake: the deal unleashes a ravenous monster. Saving the day means reuniting with his siblings and finding a strength he never knew he had.
Extraordinary (PG13, Croatian)
When ten-year-old Alice’s parents vanish without a trace, she enlists a crew of young detectives, with her brother Milan tagging along. Milan sees the world differently, and that turns out to be the team’s secret weapon as he spots the clues everyone else misses. A warm, clever mystery about friendship and acceptance.
My Grandfather is a Nihonjin (PG, English)
A gentle, moving animation about roots and belonging. Ten-year-old Noboru wants to understand his Japanese heritage, but his grandfather Hideo has spent years avoiding the past. When Hideo finally opens up, a long-buried family secret comes to light: an uncle Noboru never knew existed.
The One About Matthew Perry | Netflix (streaming since October 27)
A three-part documentary tracing the late Friends star’s rise to fame, his work beyond the sitcom, and his long battle with addiction. Featuring never-before-seen home videos and candid interviews with family and close friends, it’s a must for fans.
Akka | Netflix, from October 30
Welcome to 1980s Pernuru, a fictional town where a fierce sisterhood of gangster queens runs the underworld. Keerthy Suresh plays Bhavani and Radhika Apte plays Rudra in a crime drama that’s all power plays and dangerous alliances.
Nocturne | Apple TV, from October 30
Liev Schreiber is Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who swaps Philadelphia for a quiet small town in Pennsylvania. The peace doesn’t last: Stephen Graham’s serial killer Jurek Walter starts targeting Jonah’s family and the community around them. Lights on for this one.