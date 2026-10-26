BTS’ Jin calls out AI photo of him with Messi at Argentina concert: ‘Such a scary thing’

Many ARMYs noted the seriousness beneath the remarks and called out the use of the photo
BTS’s final night in La Plata delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments, but one of the most talked-about came from an unexpected source: a fan banner. During the show, Jin spotted a sign in the crowd showing an AI-edited image of football legend Lionel Messi planting a kiss on his head, and his reaction quickly went viral among ARMY.
A history-making stop in Argentina
The La Plata dates were a milestone for the group. As part of their Arirang” world tour, BTS performed on October 21 and 23–24 at the La Plata Stadium, becoming the first K-pop act ever to play the venue. Organisers had originally planned two shows but added a third after overwhelming demand.
'AI is such a scary thing'
Given Argentina’s devotion to Messi, a banner pairing the football icon with BTS’s eldest member was perhaps inevitable. Jin, however, had a few notes for its creator.
Reacting with mock alarm, he remarked, “AI is such a scary thing.” Then came the complaint fans have come to expect from the self-styled “Worldwide Handsome”: “I wish the person who made this had used a more handsome photo of me. It’s a pity!” He wrapped it up with a playful request: “Next time, please use a better-looking photo of me."
Laughter, and a bigger conversation
Many fans took the comments as classic Jin, the self-deprecating, tongue-in-cheek humor he’s known for. Others saw a more serious point beneath the joke, using the moment to discuss how AI-edited images of celebrities are made and spread, often without the subject’s involvement.
The image carried added weight for longtime ARMY. The original photo used in the edit was one Jin had shared during his military service, a period many fans remember fondly. For some, seeing it reworked prompted reflection on the personal context behind photos and how easily they can be altered.
Big love for Argentina
Banner aside, Jin made sure the crowd knew how much the night meant to him. Praising the energy of the Argentine fans, he told them: “You’ll definitely be one of the countries that know how to enjoy yourselves the most in the entire world!”