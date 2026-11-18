Argentina bounces back with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica, led by Paz's brilliance
Rising star Nico Paz scored a superb double as Argentina bounced back from defeat with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in a friendly on Tuesday.
Italy-based Como attacking midfielder Paz -- who has emerged as a reported transfer target for incoming Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino -- underscored his talent with two spectacular first-half goals in Cordoba.
The 22-year-old, who scored twice in Como's 4-1 Champions League drubbing of United last month, lashed in Argentina's opener after just eight minutes at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
After Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead in the 35th minute, Paz then grabbed his second with the goal of the game.
Picking up the ball in midfield, the young forward held off the attention of several Costa Rican markers before twisting and turning into space inside the penalty area and crashing a shot into the top corner to make it 3-0.
Alvarez put Argentina into a 4-0 lead in the 43rd minute, beating Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira at the near post with a vicious shot that flew into the roof of the net.
Paz's virtuoso first-half performance was the highlight of a one-sided encounter as Argentina bounced back from suffering a 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in Buenos Aires on Friday.
Paz was substituted at half-time by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni for Franco Mastantuono, the 19-year-old Fiorentina forward.
Like Paz, Mastantuono is another member of Argentina's next generation of young talent as the former world champions rebuild following the retirement from international football of Lionel Messi.
Mastantuono was quick to make his own mark on Tuesday's friendly, scoring just three minutes after coming on at half-time to make it 5-0.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister swept in a sixth goal in the 78th minute before Mastantuono grabbed his second of the night two minutes from time with a thumping low strike.