Argentina vs Venezuela: Messi’s absence, Scaloni’s strategy, and key moments from Miami friendly

Argentina controlled possession and created several scoring chances but showed some inconsistency in attack. Leandro Paredes played a composed midfield role, while Enzo Fernández adapted well to a deeper position compared to his usual advanced role at Chelsea. Nahuel Molina’s lack of minutes with his club was noticeable, as he struggled with his first touch despite getting into promising positions. Scaloni may consider testing other full-back options in upcoming matches. That's one area still a major concern for the fans but Scaloni is reluctant to experiment in both full back areas