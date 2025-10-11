Argentina vs Venezuela: Messi’s absence, Scaloni’s strategy, and key moments from Miami friendly

Important talking points from the Argentina vs Venezuela friendly
The Argentina vs Venezuela friendly match in Miami ended with a 1-0 victory for Argentina, despite Lionel Messi’s absence on the pitch. Messi watched from the stands with his family but was rested by coach Lionel Scaloni after a demanding MLS season. Released early to prepare for Inter Miami’s upcoming game against Atlanta United, Messi is expected to return for Argentina’s next friendly against Puerto Rico.
Coach Scaloni used the Argentina vs Venezuela friendly as an opportunity to experiment with his lineup and give younger players a chance to shine. Como's Nico Paz filled Messi’s usual role, impressing with calmness, sharp vision, and quick passing in tight spaces. Scaloni focused on midfield control through rotations, relying on players like Paz and Giovani Lo Celso to create opportunities from central positions rather than wide play.
Giovani Lo Celso scored the decisive goal in the 31st minute following a clever combination with Lautaro Martínez. Despite Lautaro getting multiple chances, Venezuela’s goalkeeper made several crucial saves to keep the scoreline close. Lautaro’s work rate and movement, however, remained vital in breaking down the Venezuelan defence.
Argentina controlled possession and created several scoring chances but showed some inconsistency in attack. Leandro Paredes played a composed midfield role, while Enzo Fernández adapted well to a deeper position compared to his usual advanced role at Chelsea. Nahuel Molina’s lack of minutes with his club was noticeable, as he struggled with his first touch despite getting into promising positions. Scaloni may consider testing other full-back options in upcoming matches. That's one area still a major concern for the fans but Scaloni is reluctant to experiment in both full back areas
Venezuela’s goalkeeper stood out with key saves, making it a challenging night for Argentina’s attackers.
This Argentina vs Venezuela friendly was the first of two scheduled matches in Florida during the international break. Argentina’s next game is against Puerto Rico, where Messi is expected to return. While Argentina dominated the match, the team still has areas to refine, especially in finishing and defensive sharpness. Cuti Romero captained the side in Lionel Messi's absence. Bournemouth's Senesi got his change to partner Romero in defence and he had a good game.
Overall, the match was a comfortable win and provided coach Scaloni with valuable insights into his squad’s depth and the potential of Argentina’s next generation of players.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox