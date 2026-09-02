BTS’ Jungkook crowned by emotional Jin on 29th birthday as ARMY turns stadium gold for the Golden Maknae

From bunny-balloon chaos to a golden sea, BTS celebrates Jungkook in style
On his birthday, Jungkook got an entire stadium turning gold in his honor — and anything less would have felt like an undercount for BTS's youngest member. The youngest member watched with visibly emotional eyes, and expressed his gratitude for ARMY.
The celebrations kicked off well before showtime. Backstage, the party was the usual BTS fun behaviour, exactly how you would hope seven members, who've known each other for over a decade would mark the occasion.
The members gathered around with a cake, sang new renditions of "Happy Birthday," and then, because subtlety has never really been the group's strong suit, the mood flipped straight into mayhem. RM decided the best way to show love was to whack the birthday boy with an inflatable bunny balloon, a bit that says more about their friendship than any card ever could.
Then came the part fans were waiting for: the stage moment. In front of a crowd that had clearly done its homework, an emotional Jin stepped up and placed a crown on Jungkook's head, a small gesture that landed like a genuinely big one.
But the crown didn't stay on his head for long. In a move that instantly became the highlight clip of the night, Jungkook turned around and handed it off, not to a member, not to a staffer, but to a girl in the crowd.
And then the stadium did what stadiums do best when 70,000-plus people are all in on the same idea: it lit up. Gold, wall to wall, transforming the entire venue into a tribute to his nickname, the Golden Maknae.
Turning 29 clearly comes with perks. A crown, a cake, a bunny-balloon beatdown courtesy of RM, and an entire stadium glowing gold just for you, not a bad way to close out another year.