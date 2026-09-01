BTS’ Jungkook turns 29: ‘Magical’ potatoes to calling Suga a steamed bun, 29 viral moments

13) Seven breaks the Spotify record. His debut solo single hit 1 billion Spotify streams in just 108 days, at the time, the fastest song ever to do so, edging out Miley Cyrus's Flowers.However, the story behind Seven was far more fascinating: He almost had everyone fooled that it could be a song about the love for his hyungs. For days, ARMY waxed eloquent about his love for the band. While he does love his brothers, the song was a little more about romance. Whoops, on our part.