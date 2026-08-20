BTS snub forces Grammys to rethink controversial New Asian Pop category

The turning point came on July 29, when BTS announced that none of their music, including their recent album ARIRANG, would be submitted for consideration at the 2027 ceremony. All seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, posted identical statements to their individual Instagram accounts, writing that they had decided not to submit to the Grammys this year. The group added that they hoped music could be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language, in a statement translated from Korean