What to watch in UAE cinemas this weekend: Clayface and a K-Pop takeover from BTS to TXT

This weekend has a lot going on: Horror, family-friendly films and some K-Pop love
This week’s cinema slate is a buffet with no theme and no shame. There are time-travelling teens, a monster made of clay, a monkey on a spiritual quest, and enough K-pop to keep your light stick charged until November. Here’s how to spend your weekend in the dark.
The Dino Family (G) · October 22
Phil’s life is going badly. He gets teased at school, his crush hasn’t noticed him, and nothing he tries works. Then he accidentally opens a portal to 65 million years ago, which is one way to get out of your problems. Prehistoric chaos for kids, and an important reminder for parents that things could always be worse.
Treasure Trekkers (G) · October 22
Mip is a 12-year-old adopted monkey growing up in a world of cats and rodents. A magical map pulls him into the land of Empathra, where he goes looking for where he came from and discovers he has a superpower: empathy. Jack McBrayer, Tara Strong and Alan Cumming lend their voices to a quest that’s as warm as it is wild.
Klara and the Sun (PG15) · October 22
This is the prestige pick of the week. Taika Waititi adapts Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel, and Jenna Ortega plays Klara, an “Artificial Friend” searching for a family to belong to. She finds Josie, played by Mia Tharia, a girl whose relationship with her grieving mother (Amy Adams) is complicated. Bring tissues. Expect to spend the drive home quietly reconsidering your relationship with your smart speaker.
Clayface (15+) · October 22
A rising Hollywood star becomes a monster bent on revenge. The story is about losing yourself, love that turns toxic, and science that goes too far. Max Minghella leads and Eddie Marsan supports. Not a date-night film, unless your date really likes body horror.
No Paradise if You Are Killed by a Woman (18+) · October 22
Vyan is a Kurdish sniper who survived the war by shutting down her feelings. Then she learns her younger sister, missing since ISIS overran the region in 2014, may still be alive in Mosul. Her search for her sister forces her to face everything she has buried. This is the weekend’s most serious offering, and it is likely to stay with you.
Always Yours, Never Mine (PG15, Tagalog) · October 22
Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia play two people whose timing has been wrong for thirty years. Life gives them one final chance. If you enjoy shouting “just tell them!” at a screen, this one is for you.
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar (18+, Hindi) · October 23
Three best friends go to their ten-year school reunion with one bold plan: confess to their first crushes. As you’d expect, nothing goes according to plan.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran (18TC, Hindi) · October 23
In this thriller, Sonakshi Sinha plays Kiran, a bestselling author in 2026. She finds a phone that connects her to Samar, a young man living in 2016. The connection turns from charming to chilling as Samar becomes obsessed, uses threats to get information about her younger self, and starts rewriting her past. It’s a strong case for leaving unknown numbers unanswered.
Titans (PG13, Malayalam) · October 22
Antony dreams of becoming a famous goon. His guardian angel, Rejimon, has other plans. Vinayakan, Indrans and Jayasurya star in a comedy about a man who just wants to be bad and an angel who won’t let him.
Udumbanchola Vision (PG15, Malayalam) · October 23
An ambitious village album designer takes over a TV channel that has gone off the air. He finds dangerous secrets in its past and uses them against his rivals. It’s small-town media politics with a sharp edge.
418 (15+ Telugu / 18TC Hindi) · October 23
The story is set at a medical college in a village gripped by fear. Science and superstition clash, and then something happens that neither can explain. It’s playing in two languages, so there’s no excuse to miss it.
Kabaddi 5 (PG15, Nepali) · October 23
Kaji is back for a fifth round. Old faces return and new ones arrive, each with their own agenda, and his new chapter of life brings complications he didn’t see coming.
From Saturday onward, cinemas effectively become concert venues, so arrive early and fully charged.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER: ACT : TOMORROW (PG13) · October 24
Watch TXT’s fourth world tour on the big screen, with its big production, storytelling and live energy. MOA, this one’s for you.
ENHYPEN: BLOOD SAGA (PG13) · October 24
This film captures the Seoul show that opened the tour. Expect vampire-themed dark fantasy, sharply synchronised choreography and band-style sound, all in plenty of red light.
BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ in Buenos Aires (Live: PG / Delayed: 18TC) · October 25
This is the first BTS live viewing broadcast from South America, showing the band’s first-ever concert in Argentina from a packed stadium. You can watch live or catch a later screening timed for local hours. Either way, ARMY, clear your Sunday.