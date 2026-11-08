The messages come as Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by the UAE’s large Indian community and other residents from South Asia.

“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world,” he wrote. “May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!”

In a post on X on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families.”

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.

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