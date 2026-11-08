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Burj Khalifa glows with Diwali greetings in English and Hindi

Burj Khalifa lit up with a Diwali message wishing viewers brightness, joy and prosperity

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Burj Khalifa lit up with a Diwali greeting on Saturday night.
Burj Khalifa lit up with a Diwali greeting on Saturday night.
Instagram / Burjkhalifa

Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up the city skyline with a special Diwali display on Saturday night, greeting residents in both English and Hindi.

The 828-metre landmark flashed a message wishing viewers brightness, joy and prosperity, ending with 'Happy Diwali'.

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The official Burj Khalifa Instagram page shared footage of the illuminated tower, captioned: “Wishing everyone joy and prosperity this Festival of Lights.”

The display brought a festive moment to Dubai’s diverse community, including its large Indian expatriate population.

UAE leaders send greetings

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.

In a post on X on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families.”

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also shared his wishes on X.

“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world,” he wrote. “May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!”

The messages come as Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by the UAE’s large Indian community and other residents from South Asia.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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