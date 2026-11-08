Burj Khalifa lit up with a Diwali message wishing viewers brightness, joy and prosperity
Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up the city skyline with a special Diwali display on Saturday night, greeting residents in both English and Hindi.
The 828-metre landmark flashed a message wishing viewers brightness, joy and prosperity, ending with 'Happy Diwali'.
The official Burj Khalifa Instagram page shared footage of the illuminated tower, captioned: “Wishing everyone joy and prosperity this Festival of Lights.”
The display brought a festive moment to Dubai’s diverse community, including its large Indian expatriate population.
UAE leaders send greetings
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan extended his best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.
In a post on X on Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families.”
On Saturday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also shared his wishes on X.
“Warmest wishes and greetings to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world,” he wrote. “May this festival of lights bring you peace, hope, and goodness, and may your days be filled with safety, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Diwali!”
The messages come as Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated by the UAE’s large Indian community and other residents from South Asia.