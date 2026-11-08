Diwali 2026: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed extends greetings

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.

In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families.”

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