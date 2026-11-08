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Diwali 2026: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed extends greetings

Diwali, the festival of lights, is observed today around the world

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
AFP

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world.

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In a post on X, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this celebration and the year ahead bring good health and prosperity to you and your families.”

Diwali, the festival of lights, is observed today around the world.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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