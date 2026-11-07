If your nervous gaze at the weighing scale appears to lock onto numbers on the uptick, you are not alone. We’ve come to the part of the year where festivities commence, with Diwali celebrations being the most imminent. The Indian festival of light will take place tomorrow, Nov 8. There will be meets and greets, catch ups over coffees and sweets, a lunch that somehow morphs into a buffet, and desserts that feel like the self expansion is worth it in the moment.

Jaggery, dates and honey – commonly used alternatives – are examples of foods that contain small amount of minerals, but they are still sources of sugar and contribute calories. “While dates provide some fibre, potassium and other nutrients. However, date syrup and date based sweets can still be high in sugar,” warns Joseph.

It’s all fun and games until the craving hits for something decadent and sweet, but reaching for a substitute may not be the best idea. “From a nutritional perspective, we should understand that natural sweeteners are not necessarily healthier alternatives to refined sugar,” says Meenu Joseph, Clinical Dietitian, Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali.

If you are trying to cut back on calories, don’t assume sweets are worse for you. It all depends on portion size. “Many people believe that choosing savory snacks instead of sweets is a healthier option. Sweets tend to be higher in sugar, while savories are often higher in fat and sodium. Both can contribute to excess calorie intake. Traditional savory snacks such as samosas, pakoras, murukku, mixture are often prepared using deep frying methods,” explains Joseph. “Ultimately, a small portion of a favourite sweet may be a more satisfying choice than repeatedly snacking on fried savouries.”

While it may be exhausting to say no to delicious food while visiting family and friends, instead of picking up another dessert because someone is pressuring you, remind them that this is not just the season for feasting, it’s also a time to connect and re-bond with your close ones. “I would recommend mindful eating rather than completely refusing festive food,” says Joseph. “It is also helpful to priorities favorites. There is no need to sample every sweet at every home. Choose the ones you particularly enjoy and politely decline the others.”

Rich food comes with one annoying complication – it’s usually also got plenty of calories. “A gentle walk after a substantial meal is one of the simplest habits people can incorporate during Diwali. Post meal movement helps our muscles use glucose from the bloodstream, which can reduce the rise in blood sugar after eating. I generally recommend a comfortable 10–15-minute walk after a heavy meal.”

“A better approach is to eat regular, balanced meals throughout the day, including breakfast and lunch. If a large dinner or celebration is planned, people can simply choose lighter meals earlier in the day without skipping them altogether. This helps maintain energy levels and makes it easier to enjoy the celebrations without feeling overly hungry,” explains Dr. Rajashree Ganesh, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medcare Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Hospital.

Ganesh suggests planning ahead of parties. “If someone has several gatherings scheduled, it helps to begin the day with a balanced breakfast and have a nutritious lunch rather than arriving at each event feeling hungry. Including vegetables, whole grains and protein-rich foods in regular meals can help people feel satisfied for longer. At gatherings, it is useful to look at all the available options before filling a plate and then choose a few favourites rather than sampling everything. People can also alternate heavier festive foods with lighter options, drink enough water and avoid eating simply because food is available. The aim is not to miss out on celebrations, but to enjoy them without feeling uncomfortable afterwards,” she stresses.

There’s a reason meals come with times. “Overall calorie intake and energy balance are major factors influencing body weight. Eating sweets late at night does not automatically cause weight gain. The body's ability to regulate blood glucose generally varies throughout the day, and glucose tolerance tends to be better earlier rather than later. Late-night eating can also encourage additional snacking, particularly when people are attending parties or staying awake longer than usual,” says Joseph.

Indulgence is a slippery slope. One minute you are taking a bite out of a ladoo and the next, you are skipping regular meals, loading up on deep-fried snacks and forgetting to drink water and choosing cola instead. “During Diwali, people tend to consume more foods rich in sugar and saturated fats, while eating fewer vegetables and fibre-rich foods. Another common mistake is skipping meals to save calories for festive treats, which often leads to overeating later. These habits can contribute to digestive discomfort, bloating and a general feeling of sluggishness during the celebrations,” warns Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital.

Diwali is a time of family and friends, of feasting through an evening peppered with laughter and love – you may have an extra bite or three of a favourite. As Ganesh says: “Consistency over time matters far more than trying to undo a few days of festive eating.”

If you’ve indulged a little too much, you are not alone. Give yourself grace – guilt has never fixed anything. Joseph acknowledges that one may see a twitch on the scale. “This can be due to water retention from salty foods, increased carbohydrate intake, replenished glycogen stores and the additional food present in the digestive system. The best approach is to return to normal eating habits rather than attempting to compensate through extreme measures. I recommend returning to regular, balanced meals containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses and adequate protein. Drink sufficient water, resume your usual exercise routine and priorities sleep,” she says.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.