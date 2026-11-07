Firework safety: Explain firework-related risks to children and ensure they do not handle fireworks.

Candles and diyas: Keep them at least 50cm away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.

Decorative lights: Avoid overloading electrical sockets and extension leads.

Switch off lights: Turn off decorative lights and outdoor displays before sleeping or leaving home.

Keep exits clear: Corridors, entrances, staircases and emergency exits must remain unobstructed.

Respect neighbours: Keep music and noise at reasonable levels, particularly late at night.

Dispose of waste responsibly: Safely discard used candles, decorations and other festive waste.