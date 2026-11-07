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Diwali in Dubai: More residential communities issue fireworks safety alerts

Unauthorised fireworks banned; residents urged to handle candles and diyas safely.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Residents warned against unauthorised fireworks and urged to follow safety rules when lighting candles and diyas.
Residents warned against unauthorised fireworks and urged to follow safety rules when lighting candles and diyas.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

With residents traditionally marking Diwali by lighting fireworks in neighbourhoods, community management companies across Dubai have issued fresh safety warnings, reminding them that setting off fireworks without the necessary licence or permit is strictly prohibited.

Dubai Holding Community Management (DHCM) and Emaar Community Management have urged residents to follow local regulations and take precautions to prevent fire hazards during the festivities.

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DHCM warns against unauthorised fireworks

Dubai Holding Community Management has urged residents across its managed communities to avoid fireworks and pyrotechnics unless they have the required licence or permit.

The advisory covers communities including Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, Bluewaters, City Walk, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Mudon, Villanova, The Villa and Discovery Gardens.

DHCM has also shared the following safety reminders:

  • Firework safety: Explain firework-related risks to children and ensure they do not handle fireworks.

  • Candles and diyas: Keep them at least 50cm away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.

  • Decorative lights: Avoid overloading electrical sockets and extension leads.

  • Switch off lights: Turn off decorative lights and outdoor displays before sleeping or leaving home.

  • Keep exits clear: Corridors, entrances, staircases and emergency exits must remain unobstructed.

  • Respect neighbours: Keep music and noise at reasonable levels, particularly late at night.

  • Dispose of waste responsibly: Safely discard used candles, decorations and other festive waste.

  • Fire extinguisher: Keep one easily accessible during celebrations.

Emaar reiterates fireworks ban

Separately, Emaar Community Management has reminded residents in its managed communities that setting off fireworks during Diwali is strictly prohibited under local authority regulations.

In a notice dated November 6, Emaar urged residents to cooperate with the rules to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for everyone.

The notice also outlines precautions for using candles and diyas at home:

  • Keep candles and diyas away from flammable materials.

  • Never leave lit candles or diyas unattended.

  • Do not light candles or diyas in common areas, as this is strictly prohibited.

Residents urged to celebrate responsibly

Residents across Dubai are urged to follow community guidelines and avoid unauthorised fireworks during Diwali. Taking precautions when using candles, diyas and decorative lights can help prevent fire hazards and ensure a safe celebration for families and neighbours.

Related Topics:
DiwaliIndian expatsDubai

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