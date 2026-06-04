Dubai Police seize 300 unsafe gas cylinders, issue safety warning

Residents urged to buy only from licensed suppliers to avoid fire risks
Authorities urge public to buy only from licensed suppliers as unsafe refilling practices raise fire and explosion risks
Dubai Police have warned residents against purchasing gas cylinders from unlicensed sellers after authorities seized 300 cylinders that failed to meet safety standards during inspection campaigns conducted since the start of the year.
The warning was issued by the Anti-Economic Crimes Department at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation as part of its ongoing awareness campaign, "Your Safety and Your Family's Come First", aimed at protecting lives and property from the dangers associated with illegally refilled gas cylinders.
Police said some unauthorized sellers use primitive and unsafe methods to refill cylinders without complying with approved safety procedures. Such practices significantly increase the risk of fires and explosions inside homes, particularly during periods of high temperatures and when cylinders are stored improperly.
According to the department, field inspection campaigns carried out in cooperation with the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy have resulted in the seizure of hundreds of non-compliant cylinders over recent years. Authorities confiscated 300 cylinders since the beginning of this year, compared with 575 cylinders last year and 1,361 cylinders in 2024.
Dubai Police stressed that gas cylinders should only be purchased from licensed companies and authorized suppliers operating in the UAE. The department said it continues to monitor violations and take legal action against individuals involved in illegal trading and refilling activities.
Residents were urged to report suspicious practices through the "Police Eye" service available on the Dubai Police smart application or by calling 901.
The department also advised members of the public to inspect gas cylinders before use and ensure they are free from damage, corrosion or leaks. Residents were further encouraged to follow all safety and prevention guidelines related to gas cylinder use, conduct regular maintenance of household gas connections and appliances, and immediately address any defects that could pose a safety risk.
Dubai Police emphasized that protecting the community is a shared responsibility that requires public cooperation and strict adherence to safety regulations designed to safeguard lives and property.