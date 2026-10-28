Opioid use caused Perry’s colon to burst. Mia had given birth at the same hospital only weeks before, and she arrived at the ICU still exhausted from caring for her newborn. Seeing him in the bed, she says, was the first time she truly believed he wouldn’t wake up. “I went into the ICU where Matthew had been brought by the ambulance. This is the exact same ICU that I had checked out of after giving birth about six weeks earlier. I am covered in milk and spit, so postpartum and just staring at him in the bed. And it was the first time I had seen him where I went like, ‘This is it. He is not waking up," she recalled.