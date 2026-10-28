The series discusses his long fight with addiction, loneliness and final days
Nearly three years after Matthew Perry died at 54, Netflix’s docuseries The One About Matthew Perry gives a closer look at the man behind Chandler Bing. Through archival recordings of Perry and interviews with his sister Mia Perry Bowick, close friends and Friends producer Warren Littlefield, the series covers his lonely childhood, his long fight with addiction, and the people who failed him at the end.
1. He was flying solo across a continent at five years old
After his parents split, Perry’s mother settled in Montreal and his father in Los Angeles, so he spent his childhood going back and forth between them. In an old recording, he remembers being put on a flight by himself as a kindergartner with an 'unescorted minor' tag around his neck, and how frightened he felt. His sister says the constant moving, which lasted into his late teens, left him unsure where he really belonged.
2. Three beliefs shaped his whole life
In the same recording, Perry lays out the convictions he carried from childhood: that he “was too needy, I wasn’t enough, and I didn’t matter.” He says his whole life became an effort to prove those three things wrong. His close friend Marjorie Harris Newman adds that as a boy, he found it hard to find anywhere he felt truly secure.
3. He began drinking at 14
Perry recalls drinking an entire bottle the first time he tried alcohol, at 14. He describes feeling like he was in heaven and thinking, “This must be the way that normal people feel all the time.” Newman says she later learned he drank alone and kept it secret. She believes alcohol quieted the part of him that felt inadequate, and that he hoped fame would fill the rest.
4. Fame didn’t fix anything
Mia says her brother wanted to be famous from a young age, and Friends made him a star at 25. Perry admits he was overjoyed at first, but says that after about six months he realised success hadn’t touched what was wrong inside him. Mia describes an emptiness and loneliness he could never fill. She believes he was trying to fix an internal problem with external things.
5. A jet ski accident opened the door to painkillers
Producer Doug Draizin remembers Perry injuring himself on a jet ski during a lunch break while filming Fools Rush In at Lake Mead in 1997. In archival audio, Perry explains that a doctor handed him a pill for after the shoot. The euphoria it gave him made him want more, until he felt sick without them and kept increasing the dose. Mia says he eventually took up to 55 Vicodin a day while filming Friends and dropped to 128 pounds. She describes him taking just enough to feel okay without looking high, and working through tremors and withdrawal between takes.
6. Chandler’s wedding was a bittersweet day for his family
Mia says the family came to the taping of Monica and Chandler’s wedding because they were worried about his health. She remembers it as happy but tinged with sadness, since keeping up relationships while fighting addiction felt nearly impossible for him. The question no one said out loud, she recalls, was “is this his wedding?”
7. Getting sober cost him millions and much of his life
Perry went to rehab more than a dozen times. By 49, he had spent over half his life in treatment centers or sober living homes. Mia estimates he spent about $7 million trying to get clean, while Perry himself once told The New York Times the figure was closer to $9 million. Mia also recalls a 2001 visit when she broke down, fled the room crying and couldn’t catch her breath.
8. He became a public champion for recovery
Even while still struggling, Perry spoke openly about addiction. He pushed for nonviolent drug offenders to be sent to treatment instead of prison, working with West Huddleston, the former head of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. In 2013, the Obama administration’s Office of National Drug Control Policy gave him its Champion of Recovery award.
9. He nearly died in 2018
Opioid use caused Perry’s colon to burst. Mia had given birth at the same hospital only weeks before, and she arrived at the ICU still exhausted from caring for her newborn. Seeing him in the bed, she says, was the first time she truly believed he wouldn’t wake up. “I went into the ICU where Matthew had been brought by the ambulance. This is the exact same ICU that I had checked out of after giving birth about six weeks earlier. I am covered in milk and spit, so postpartum and just staring at him in the bed. And it was the first time I had seen him where I went like, ‘This is it. He is not waking up," she recalled.
She found a Batman figure under the bed, a nod to his lifelong love of the character. Doctors put him on ECMO life support and told the family he had about a 2% chance of survival. He spent two weeks in a coma, five months in hospital and nine months with a colostomy bag.
Doctors also discovered that Perry was going through drug withdrawal. Mia explains that opioids can slow digestion dramatically, which played a part in his colon bursting. She says realising the link between his addiction and the emergency hit her hard, and suddenly it all seemed obvious.
Mia admits she was angry at herself for having downplayed how serious his addiction was, even if only for a moment. She was angry at her brother too, especially because she had just given birth and had pictured him stepping into his role as an uncle. She remembers thinking that he had brought this on himself, and that “you were supposed to be an uncle right now.”
10. The betrayal at the end, and the peace before it
Perry died in October 2023 from the acute effects of ketamine. His live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, had obtained the drug and injected him with it. Iwamasa was sentenced in May 2026 to three years and five months in prison. He was the last of five defendants, all of whom pleaded guilty. The other four were addiction counselor Erik Fleming, Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez.
At first, Mia wasn’t sure she could face the people charged in connection with her brother’s death, and she doubted she would attend any of the hearings. In the days before, she changed her mind and went. When she spoke, she did so both as Matthew’s sister and as a psychotherapist.
She describes the experience as a kind of catharsis, though she says she struggles to find the exact word for it. Being there, she explains, let her release a weight she had carried since he died, as if “something came off of my chest.”