Netflix's Matthew Perry documentary reveals his $7 million fight for sobriety: 'This didn't fix what's inside me'

Bowick says it took her time to feel ready to speak publicly. In a statement released alongside the series, she said she wanted audiences to see her brother whole: not only as Chandler, and not only as a man defined by addiction. She remembers someone with a generous heart who could make people laugh and feel loved even at his lowest, and who got a lift of his own from making others laugh. She adds that he shaped who she is and the work she has chosen to devote her life to.