Netflix's Matthew Perry documentary reveals his $7 million fight for sobriety: 'This didn't fix what's inside me'

Sister and friends reveal the ache behind Matthew Perry’s stardom and recovery
Long before he was famous, Matthew Perry made an offer to the universe. He would accept any cost, he said later, as long as fame was the reward. The deal seemed to go through. Then came the part he hadn't read closely enough.
That bargain opens The One About Matthew Perry, a new three-part Netflix documentary whose first trailer has just been released. The series premieres on October 27, one day before the third anniversary of the actor's death. It sets out to tell a harder and fuller story: what happens when a young man gets exactly what he wished for and finds it doesn't touch the ache it was meant to cure.
The trailer uses Perry's own voice to follow his rise. In archival footage, he describes the moment Friends came into his life as the moment he knew everything would change. He also admits that success brought a more unsettling discovery. The happiness was real, but it was brief, and it didn't reach the thing inside him that needed fixing.
"This didn't fix what's inside me," he says, a line that could serve as the thesis of the whole series.
He is just as candid about addiction. People warned him, plainly and more than once, that he was killing himself. He heard them. He simply didn't know how to stop.
The emotional center of the series is Mia Perry Bowick, Matthew's sister, who gives her first interview since his death. She describes a brother haunted by an emptiness he could never quite fill, and she pushes back on any idea that he took his illness lightly. By her account, he spent around $7 million trying to get sober, which she offers as proof of how seriously he fought.
Bowick says it took her time to feel ready to speak publicly. In a statement released alongside the series, she said she wanted audiences to see her brother whole: not only as Chandler, and not only as a man defined by addiction. She remembers someone with a generous heart who could make people laugh and feel loved even at his lowest, and who got a lift of his own from making others laugh. She adds that he shaped who she is and the work she has chosen to devote her life to.
Her summary of his life is simple: every great story holds both comedy and tragedy, and his held plenty of each.
The series is directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson. Beyond Bowick, it brings together the friends who stood closest to Perry through decades of highs and relapses: David Pressman, Roger Castillo and West Huddleston, whose friendships often predated the fame. Pressman, who calls himself Perry's buddy of forty years, says with a smile that his friend would absolutely want everyone talking about how great he was.
The professional side comes from people who watched the career take shape. Warren Littlefield, the former president of NBC, and Jeff Strauss, a writer on the first season of Friends, reflect on how Chandler Bing came to be and on what Perry brought to him.
The series also turns to a chapter many viewers may not know well: Perry's advocacy for others in recovery. Huddleston points to his work supporting drug courts as a place where Perry believed he could make a real difference.
Throughout, the documentary draws on photographs and home videos from the Perry family's private archive, most of which have never been seen publicly.
Perry died on October 28, 2023, at 54, after he was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home. His death was ruled an accident, caused by the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine listed as contributing factors.
The One About Matthew Perry premieres on Netflix on October 27.