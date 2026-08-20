'I miss him terribly': Matthew Perry's mother marks his 57th birthday, recalls son's wish to help others fight addiction

Suzanne Morrison, mother of the late actor Matthew Perry, honored her son's memory on August 19, the day he would have turned 57. The tribute was shared through the Matthew Perry House, a nonprofit organization, via Instagram, accompanied by a nostalgic childhood photo showing Morrison feeding a young Matthew. “August 19th. It’s his birthday. Matthew was born 57 years ago today, a day that I feel as keenly as if [it] all happened this very morning,” she wrote. “Along with all the days he struggled, and the days he hid his addiction from the world, and even from me," she wrote.