GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Heidi Klum wins Halloween again, and she hasn’t even revealed it yet: The gross clue trail so far

The supermodel posted another sneak peek of this year’s costume to Instagram

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Klum started the countdown on October 24 with a close-up of what looked like an array of human organs.
Klum started the countdown on October 24 with a close-up of what looked like an array of human organs.
Instagram/heidiklum

Mere mortals might have put in hours of effort into your elaborate Halloween costume, but it seems like Heidi Klum is already ten bloodied steps ahead of them.

The Queen of Halloween is back. On Wednesday, the supermodel posted another sneak peek of this year’s costume to Instagram: a video of prosthetics that appear to resemble fungus. “Have u figured it out yet?? Only time will tell,” she teased, adding a shushing emoji and a countdown of “3 more days.”

We have not figured it out. Nobody has. That is entirely the point.

A trail of very gross breadcrumbs

Klum started the countdown on October 24 with a close-up of what looked like an array of human organs. On Tuesday came more prosthetics, captioned “4 more days” with a parade of spooky emoji and the obligatory #HeidiHalloween. Beyond that, she has given away almost nothing. She did tell Parade that this year’s look will be “bloody.” Noted. Hiding the good tablecloth.

Her comment section, meanwhile, has turned into a full-time detective agency. Popular theories include Monstro Elisasue from The Substance, a Clicker from The Last of Us, Vecna from Stranger Things and a Resident Evil monster.

Other guesses went wonderfully off-piste. One fan suggested “Coral reef. Inspired by St. Barth’s.” Another got hyper-specific with the cursed sea-creature crew of the Flying Dutchman from Pirates of the Caribbean. Some kept it anatomical (“Internal organs?”, “Looks like the inside of a stomach”). Many fans are just gagging.

The makeup artist is (kind of) spilling

If anyone knows what’s coming, it’s Mike Marino. The special effects makeup artist has helped Klum become something unrecognisable year after year. Speaking with NBC’s Hollywood ReelTime, he called this year’s creation “one of the most elaborate costumes ever made.”

“It’s so difficult to do and just the complication of it is really challenging,” Marino said. “It might not appear to some people sometimes how much work goes into it but there’s so much that goes into these things.”

Why the whole internet waits

Klum has a history of going all-out, and the less glamorous the result, the happier she seems.

The back catalogue speaks for itself. She has been E.T. She has been a gigantic peacock. She has been a slinky worm, a skin-baring zombie creature and Fiona from Shrek. Last year she slithered into her party as Medusa, complete with scales, a tail and a full head of snakes.

Her secret weapon is her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who is always game to complete the picture. He has played the Greek soldier Medusa turned to stone, a bloodied fisherman and the Shrek to her Fiona. Couples’ costumes have never been the same.

That is why people wait. You never know whether she’ll show up as an alien, an invertebrate or a cautionary tale. You only know she’ll be completely unrecognisable and fully committed.

Born from a lame party

Klum’s Halloween empire began, as many great things do, with disappointment. She told Parade she used to go to Halloween parties where “people were just not given anything.”

“This is really how it sparked my idea on doing one myself because I thought all the parties were so lame and the costumes people were doing even lamer,” she said. “I was like, ‘There needs to be a person who really shows them to give more.’”

So she became that person. Klum hosted her first bash in 2000, and this year marks her 25th annual party. As always, the full look will be unveiled at her star-studded celebration in New York City on October 31.

Until then, we wait, we guess, and we zoom in on blurry prosthetics like amateur forensic scientists. Three more days. Bring a strong stomach.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

How one photographer brings Edgar Allan Poe to life

How one photographer brings Edgar Allan Poe to life

3m read
How to celebrate Halloween in Dubai with the kids

How to celebrate Halloween in Dubai with the kids

6m read
Happy Halloween: Share your photos with Gulf News

Happy Halloween: Share your photos with Gulf News

1m read
Discover over 3,000 halloween must-haves at Daiso Japan

Discover over 3,000 halloween must-haves at Daiso Japan

1m read