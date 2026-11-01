GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Talk to the hand’: Heidi Klum unveils her goriest Halloween costume yet

The ‘Queen of Halloween’ marked her 25th party in a prosthetic hand months in the making

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City.
Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 25th Annual Halloween Party presented by Apothic and Butterfinger at Cathédrale on October 31, 2026 in New York City.
AFP-NOAM GALAI

Dubai: Heidi Klum, known as the “Queen of Halloween”, has unveiled this year’s costume: a life-sized severed hand, with red nails, gold rings and a bloody wrist.

She revealed the look on Instagram with the caption “TALK TO THE HAND”, after a week of teasers that had fans guessing.

She wore it to her 25th annual Halloween party, held at Cathédrale in New York City on Saturday, October 31.

What the costume looked like

Klum, 53, was almost unrecognisable inside the prosthetic hand. Her legs formed two of the fingers, and her face peeked out through a gory gash at the wrist.

Helpers in yellow hazmat suits and face masks guided her along the blue carpet.

The hand was modelled on her own left hand, according to German outlet Joyn. The costume was so big that she had to be driven to the party in a small truck.

There was a personal detail hidden in it too. Her daughter Leni noticed that Klum had added her own wedding ring to the hand’s jewellery.

Who made it

As in previous years, Klum worked with her long-time collaborator Mike Marino, the prosthetic designer behind Prosthetic Renaissance. She told Bustle back in June that the costume was already in the works.

“It’s going to be tricky for me and tricky for [Mike] to make, but I think it’s going to be epic,” she said.

Marino told NBC it was one of the most elaborate costumes his team had ever made, Joyn reported.

On the night, Klum said 10 to 15 people helped her get into the costume. Many more had spent months building the hand and painting details such as its veins. She came up with the idea a year earlier.

The teasers

Klum started dropping hints months ahead. In September, she told People the costume would be “very, very bloody”.

On October 24, she posted a close-up of colourful prosthetics on Instagram with the caption “One week to go”, Hola reported.

Fans guessed everything from Vecna in Stranger Things to the creature Monstro Elisasue from The Substance and the Clickers from The Last of Us.

“We go gory, and we go there,” Klum said in the run-up.

Klum’s husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, missed the party because the band had a concert in Hamburg on November 1. Klum joked that he could have been the other hand in a couple’s costume.

Leni came as Miss Piggy, in a purple feather boa, pearls and a pink snout. At a pre-party on October 29, guests included Sofia Vergara, Taylor Momsen, Kyle MacLachlan and Lindsey Vonn.

Twenty-five years of costumes

Klum held her first Halloween party in 2000.

Over the years she has been Princess Fiona in her ogre form from Shrek, with Kaulitz as Shrek, in 2018. She went as a giant worm in 2022, a peacock in 2023 and E.T. in 2024. Last year she was Medusa, while Kaulitz came as a knight turned to stone.

She has said she usually spends more time getting ready than actually celebrating, especially when prosthetics are involved. She also starts planning next year’s look soon after Halloween ends.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Readers share their Halloween photos

Readers share their Halloween photos

4m read
Klum started the countdown on October 24 with a close-up of what looked like an array of human organs.

Heidi Klum’s gross Halloween clue trail, decoded

3m read
Repetition is the key to neurological recovery, irrespective of whether it be a matter of relearning to walk, regain control of a weakened hand, overcome a visual field defect, speak, calculate or strategise.

How the brain can relearn what injury takes away

3m read
So, while you may not need to give up your phone, persistent hand pain is worth paying attention to

Can scrolling cause arthritis? UAE doctors explain

8m read