Anthropic's new AI assistant turns discussions into plans, timelines and action items
Dubai: Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has launched Claude Meetings. This new workplace feature allows its AI assistant to join video calls and begin completing tasks while participants are still discussing them.
Announced on Tuesday, November 10, the feature is designed to reduce the time employees spend turning meeting discussions into plans, documents and follow-up assignments.
Unlike conventional AI meeting assistants that primarily record conversations and generate summaries afterwards, Claude Meetings can work on tasks in real time.
Teams can invite Claude into a video meeting as a visible participant.
As employees discuss projects, the AI assistant can prepare plans, develop timelines, organise tasks and answer questions through the meeting chat.
It can also retrieve information from connected workplace applications, allowing participants to request relevant documents or business figures without interrupting the discussion.
After the meeting, participants can access notes, action items and other materials created by Claude through its website.
Anthropic says the feature is intended to help teams move directly from discussion to execution rather than waiting until meetings end.
Claude Meetings is initially available in beta for Team and Enterprise subscribers using Google Meet.
The company says Claude identifies itself when joining a meeting and posts a notification in the meeting chat.
It will not join calls involving external guests without administrator authorisation and will automatically leave if an external participant joins.
Support for additional plans is expected later.
Alongside Claude Meetings, Anthropic introduced Claude Whiteboards, a collaborative workspace where teams can develop ideas and turn them into structured plans.
Users can create visual timelines, assign deadlines and convert completed whiteboards into documents or presentations.
The company also launched Claude Sheets, allowing teams to create and edit spreadsheets with AI assistance.
Claude can generate working spreadsheets containing formulas, multiple tabs, formatting and dropdown menus, while explaining changes made to individual cells.
Both Whiteboards and Sheets are available in beta to paid subscribers across web, desktop and mobile platforms.
Anthropic also announced wider availability of Claude Data, previously called Claude Dashboards, which lets companies analyse information from connected business systems and generate dashboards and reports.
The launches come as Anthropic and OpenAI expand their AI products into workplace productivity tools, challenging established software providers such as Microsoft and Google.
The companies are increasingly positioning AI assistants as tools that can complete office tasks rather than answer questions.
For businesses, the latest developments could change how employees organise meetings, prepare reports and manage everyday workflows.