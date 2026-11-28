Dr. Venkat Sainaresh Vellanki said, “Over the past four to five years, we have witnessed a steady increase in organ donations in the UAE, supported by sustained public awareness and education initiatives. More patients who have been dependent on dialysis are now receiving transplants, returning to work, and leading productive lives. Our investments in an integrated, multi-organ transplant program have enabled us to accommodate multiple procedures and make effective use of the precious organs made available through the national donation program.”