Finds the right jurisdiction and structure for each client’s business and personal needs
Consult Kumar is a Dubai-based business set-up and corporate advisory consultancy, operating since 2010 as Team Squaree Businessmen Services LLC and led by Harshaal Kumaar. The firm was built on one idea that still shapes every engagement: founders deserve honest, competent advice before they spend money on paperwork.
The UAE gives founders a wide choice of mainland, free zone and offshore options, each with its own activity rules, office requirements, visa allocations and banking acceptance. Choosing on price alone is one of the most common and costly mistakes. “The cheapest or fastest license is rarely the right one,” says Kumaar.
Consult Kumar specialises in directing clients to the jurisdiction and structure that fit their business, customers, residency plans and banking needs, and will say so when a plan needs more work before incorporation.
Once the structure is agreed, the team handles execution end to end: approvals, licensing, visas, Emirates ID, corporate bank account applications, and VAT and corporate tax registration. Every client is assigned a dedicated relationship manager for life, who stays with the company through renewals, new visas, accounting and changes to the license.
Whichever firm a founder chooses, the questions worth asking are the same. How long has it operated, and under which licensed entity? Will it recommend against a structure that does not suit the business? Does it explain the full scope, including what happens after the license is issued? And who remains the point of contact once set-up is complete? A fuller checklist is available in Consult Kumar’s guide to choosing business set-up consultants in the UAE.
For an advisory consultation, visit consultkumar.com