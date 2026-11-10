Malayalam cinema mourns cinematographer Shaji Kumar, known for Pulimurugan and Thudarum, who died at 57

Shaji Kumar, master of lighting and framing, passes away during film shoot at 57
Dubai: Malayalam film industry cinematographer Shaji Kumar, known for his work on popular films including Mohanlal-starrers Pulimurugan, Naran and Thudarum, has died aged 57, industry sources confirmed on Tuesday.
Kumar was in Alappuzha shooting an upcoming film starring actor Dileep when he felt unwell in his hotel room on Saturday night.
He reportedly informed the film's director, Ullas Krishna, about his condition and was initially taken to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private hospital.
Although his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night. His unexpected death has left colleagues and members of the Malayalam film fraternity mourning his loss.
The FEFKA Directors' Union expressed condolences, remembering Kumar for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.
A disciple of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan, Kumar began his career working on several films before establishing himself as an independent cinematographer. He built a reputation for his expertise in lighting, colour composition, and framing, starting out in the era of film cameras before adapting to digital filmmaking.
During his career, he collaborated with several prominent Malayalam directors, including Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, V M Vinu, M Padmakumar and Vaishakh. He also worked with younger filmmakers, including Tharun Moorthy.
His recent projects included Athimanoharam, starring Mohanlal and directed by Tharun Moorthy, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban.
Kumar's filmography featured several commercially successful and widely recognised Malayalam films, including Naran, Pulimurugan, Ramaleela, Odiyan, Madhura Raja, Ittymaani: Made in China, Night Drive, Pathonpatham Noottandu, Bandra, Once Upon a Time in Kochi and Thudarum.
Originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kumar lived in Perumbavoor for several years.He is survived by his wife, Smitha, and sons Aryan and Sooryan.