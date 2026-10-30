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Bollywood's richest producer Bhushan Kumar joins Kantara's Rishab Shetty for Shivaji epic

T-Series joins forces with Rishab Shetty for ambitious historical project

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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T-Series chairman and producer Bhushan Kumar presents actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the production house joins the two-part historical epic The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in early 2027.
T-Series chairman and producer Bhushan Kumar presents actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the production house joins the two-part historical epic The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film is scheduled to begin shooting in early 2027.
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Dubai: Bollywood's richest producer, Bhushan Kumar, has joined forces with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty for an ambitious two-part historical epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, bringing together two major names in Indian cinema.

T-Series, headed by Kumar, has officially joined as producer on The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which filmmaker Sandeep Singh will direct.

The announcement comes weeks after Kumar and his family were ranked among Bollywood's wealthiest names in the Hurun India Rich List 2026, with an estimated fortune of Rs 36,300 crore (Rs 363 billion).

The historical project will see Shetty portray the legendary Maratha ruler, whose life, military achievements and vision of Swarajya continue to inspire generations.

Conceived as a two-part cinematic saga, the film will explore significant battles, landmark victories, extraordinary sacrifices and lesser-known episodes from Shivaji Maharaj's life. The narrative aims to highlight his military strategy, leadership, courage and vision of self-rule.

Marking the collaboration, Kumar presented Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolizing the team's commitment to the project.

Speaking about the film, Kumar said he felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring the historical figure's extraordinary story to audiences worldwide.

He also expressed confidence in Shetty's screen presence and ability to portray legendary personalities, describing the collaboration as an opportunity to celebrate Swarajya's courage and spirit.

The film will feature an expansive ensemble cast, with a creative team comprising talent from India and overseas.

Pre-production is currently underway, with filming scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, the project is a joint production of T-Series Films and Legend Studios. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar are producing the film, while Shetty, Shiv Chanana and Kabir Sadanand are co-producers.

Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh wrote the film, marking a major collaboration between T-Series and Shetty after his success with Kantara.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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