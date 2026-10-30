T-Series joins forces with Rishab Shetty for ambitious historical project
Dubai: Bollywood's richest producer, Bhushan Kumar, has joined forces with actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty for an ambitious two-part historical epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, bringing together two major names in Indian cinema.
T-Series, headed by Kumar, has officially joined as producer on The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which filmmaker Sandeep Singh will direct.
The announcement comes weeks after Kumar and his family were ranked among Bollywood's wealthiest names in the Hurun India Rich List 2026, with an estimated fortune of Rs 36,300 crore (Rs 363 billion).
The historical project will see Shetty portray the legendary Maratha ruler, whose life, military achievements and vision of Swarajya continue to inspire generations.
Conceived as a two-part cinematic saga, the film will explore significant battles, landmark victories, extraordinary sacrifices and lesser-known episodes from Shivaji Maharaj's life. The narrative aims to highlight his military strategy, leadership, courage and vision of self-rule.
Marking the collaboration, Kumar presented Shetty with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, symbolizing the team's commitment to the project.
Speaking about the film, Kumar said he felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring the historical figure's extraordinary story to audiences worldwide.
He also expressed confidence in Shetty's screen presence and ability to portray legendary personalities, describing the collaboration as an opportunity to celebrate Swarajya's courage and spirit.
The film will feature an expansive ensemble cast, with a creative team comprising talent from India and overseas.
Pre-production is currently underway, with filming scheduled to begin in early 2027.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, the project is a joint production of T-Series Films and Legend Studios. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar are producing the film, while Shetty, Shiv Chanana and Kabir Sadanand are co-producers.
Rishi Virmani and Sandeep Singh wrote the film, marking a major collaboration between T-Series and Shetty after his success with Kantara.