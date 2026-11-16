Akshay Kumar faces an alien menace in sci-fi thriller 'Samuk' teaser reveal
Dubai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is stepping into unfamiliar territory with his upcoming science-fiction action thriller 'Samuk'. The makers have unveiled the film's first teaser, offering a chilling glimpse of a mysterious creature and a dangerous battle for human survival.
The teaser opens with a terrifying creature emerging from the darkness, revealing a monstrous face, sharp teeth and a menacing jaw. The visuals then shift to Akshay, dressed in a dark suit and armed with a powerful rifle, standing in a dense, mist-covered forest.
The glimpse hints at a high-stakes confrontation between humans and an unknown extraterrestrial threat, although the makers have kept the creature's identity and much of the storyline under wraps.
"The enemy isn't human. But the fight is for humanity. And backing down isn't an option," Akshay wrote while sharing the first look on social media.
The promotional material carries the tagline, "The mission is human. The enemy is not," suggesting a fight against a force beyond ordinary human understanding.
'Samuk' is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 28, 2027.
The project marks Akshay's reunion with Vipul after 13 years. The duo have previously collaborated on films including 'Aankhen', 'Waqt: The Race Against Time', 'Namastey London', 'Singh Is Kinng' and 'Holiday'.
The ensemble cast includes Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire and Sushant Singh.
Adding to the film's international appeal is Academy Award-nominated creature-effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the 'Alien' and 'Predator' franchises. British action director Luke Tumber is also associated with the project, overseeing its action sequences.
With its creature-driven premise, science-fiction elements, and survival action, 'Samuk' promises a different cinematic experience for Akshay, who is taking on a genre that offers plenty of scope for large-scale action and visual spectacle.