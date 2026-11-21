An agile regulatory framework helps UAE embrace advances in diagnosis and treatment
Dubai: Artificial intelligence (AI) and new medical technologies are opening up opportunities to improve the diagnosis and treatment of digestive and liver diseases, with the UAE strengthening its focus on healthcare innovation, research, and patient care.
The developments have been highlighted at the Emirates Gastroenterology and Hepatology Society (EGHS) Conference 2026, which brought together medical experts from the UAE, GCC, and around the world at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City from November 20 to 22.
The three-day conference has held discussions on advances in gastroenterology, hepatology, diagnostic approaches, and medical technologies, with a focus on improving clinical practice and patient outcomes.
The UAE’s agile healthcare governance system allows new medical treatments and technologies to be piloted and integrated into healthcare services while ensuring they meet regulatory standards, according to Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services.
Speaking to Gulf News on the sidelines of the conference on its second day, Al Serkal has pointed to the country’s growing role in the global healthcare innovation ecosystem, particularly in adopting AI-based solutions.
“When it comes to the adaptation of all the new treatments and technologies, the UAE has an agile governance system where a lot of these technologies get piloted and become part of the innovation of these products,” shared Al Serkal.
He has noted that government institutions, authorities, and ministries work together to ensure new treatments and technologies in gastroenterology comply with approved standards and are accessible to the population.
The UAE has also been among the early adopters of AI and agentic AI, supported by regulations governing the introduction of these technologies.
“These are the framework for introducing any of the AI-related diagnosis, such as devices or softwares, and these are monitored by various healthcare-related institutions and authorities.”
In a separate interview, Dr. Abdulla Al Hassani, President of the EGHS, has discussed about the new treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a form of fatty liver.
“In the old days, we had limited treatment, but nowadays we have significant changes and new treatments available to treat patients with fatty liver who have fibrosis, especially those with fibrosis grades 2 and 3,” Al Hassani told Gulf News.
A new medication has also been launched at the conference on its first day, along with workshops examining developments in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
“It's a medication which was recently approved in the UAE. It’s called ‘Resmerom’ and this is one of the medications which targets thyroid receptors. Studies show a significant reversal of the fibrosis among those patients who have fibrosis grades 2 and 3.”
He added, “There’s also another medication approved by the FDA besides this medication, which is called ‘Ozempic,’ and it’s the same medication that is used for obesity. Again, this also showed some significant changes in the prognosis of liver fibrosis.”
Beyond medication, AI-assisted instruments and robotic technologies have advanced gastroenterology procedures.
“Some procedures are operated by robotic way and have significant developments in the instruments used to do or perform gastroscopy, colonoscopy, and complicated procedures among gastroenterologists.”
Al Hassani has stressed that the society’s annual conference eyes to keep specialists informed about these rapidly evolving developments and push for the exchange of knowledge with international colleagues.
For her part, Sheikha Dr. Noura Al Qassimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association, has bared that the UAE continues to prioritise investment in medical education, scientific research, and innovation to strengthen its position as a leading destination for healthcare excellence.
She has underscored that gastroenterology and haematology are swiftly changing medical fields, with significant advances in prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and treatment.
“These developments offer new opportunities to improve patient outcomes and quality of life, while highlighting the importance of continuous learning and keeping pace with scientific progress,” remarked Al Qassimi.
She has described the EGHS conference as an important platform for sharing expertise, exploring the latest medical developments, and strengthening professional collaboration.
The focus, however, is on translating scientific knowledge into better clinical practice and patient care.
The EGHS Conference 2026 has featured clinical specialists, academics, and leaders of regional medical societies, encouraging knowledge exchange and strengthening collaboration across the healthcare sector.
Its scientific programme has covered several specialised areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatology, advanced therapeutic endoscopy, and gastrointestinal motility disorders.
As new technologies and treatment approaches continue to emerge, the discussions have emphasised the importance of research, continuous professional development, and responsible innovation in improving digestive and liver health.
For the UAE, the broader priority is to ensure that advances in medical science translate into better diagnosis, treatment and outcomes for patients.