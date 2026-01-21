New name for fatty liver disease highlights metabolic causes and prevention

It is commonly linked to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol
Fatty liver disease has become one of the most common health problems worldwide, often without people realising they have it. For many years, it was known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a term used when fat builds up in the liver in people who do not drink excessive alcohol. Doctors now understand that this name does not reflect the true cause of the condition.
Most people with fatty liver disease have metabolic problems such as obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol. Because of this strong link, international experts introduced a clearer name in 2023: MASLD – Metabolic dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease. This new term shifts the focus to metabolism and lifestyle rather than alcohol.
In some individuals, fatty liver can progress further. When liver fat leads to inflammation and liver cell damage, the condition is called MASH. If left untreated, this can result in serious complications such as liver scarring (cirrhosis) and even liver cancer. The positive news is that fatty liver disease is often preventable and reversible, especially when detected early.
People with diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, or high blood pressure are at the highest risk. Many patients experience no symptoms, which is why fatty liver disease is often described as a “silent” condition. Feeling healthy does not always mean the liver is healthy.
For this reason, doctors now advise people with these risk factors to have their liver health checked as part of routine medical care.
Diagnosing fatty liver disease today is simple and painless. Doctors rely on routine blood tests and quick, non-invasive scans to assess liver health. These tests help identify people at risk of liver damage and usually remove the need for invasive procedures.
Lifestyle change remains the most effective treatment. Losing even 5–10% of body weight can significantly reduce liver fat and inflammation. A healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish, and healthy oils, along with regular physical activity, can greatly improve liver health.
For people with diabetes or obesity, some medications used for blood sugar control and weight loss have also shown benefits for the liver. New liver-specific treatments are emerging for advanced cases, and in selected patients with severe obesity, weight-loss surgery may be considered.
Experts worldwide agree on one key message: early action matters. Fatty liver disease is common, but it does not have to progress to serious liver problems.
If you have diabetes, are overweight, or have high cholesterol, speak to your doctor about your liver health. Simple tests and small lifestyle changes today can protect your liver—and your overall health—for the future.
