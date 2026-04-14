How to lose weight safely: Jabs, pills, or lifestyle — what really works?

UAE experts say medications can help, but lasting results still depend on healthy habits
Dubai: With weight-loss injections and pills gaining popularity, many residents are asking the same question, do these treatments really work or is lifestyle still the key?
Doctors and fitness experts have shared with Gulf News that the answer lies somewhere in between. While modern medications are proving effective, they are not a standalone solution and must be used responsibly.
Dr. Anil Narayanaswamy, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist at Prime Hospital, has noted that the UAE is seeing a surge in advanced weight-loss medications, particularly those based on GLP-1 receptor agonists.
GLP-1 receptor agonists are a group of prescription medications, available as injections and in some cases as tablets, used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity. They work by mimicking a natural hormone in the body that helps regulate blood sugar levels and control appetite.
“The currently approved weight-loss medications in the UAE include Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide), both once-weekly injectables. Oral options include Foundayo (orforglipron), a once-daily oral GLP-1 receptor agonist which the UAE has approved as one of the first countries in the world following the US. It should be soon available for clinical use. And Qsymia (phentermine/topiramate), an oral agent that helps reduce cravings for high-calorie foods and supports weight loss,” Narayanaswamy told Gulf News.
He has highlighted that the introduction of new oral agents is expected to improve accessibility, patient adherence, and overall acceptability. Despite their effectiveness, Narayanaswamy has stressed that these treatments require strict medical supervision.
“A thorough medical assessment is essential to determine individual suitability, as there are important contraindications, comorbidities, and clinical nuances that must be carefully evaluated prior to prescribing.”
More importantly, he has emphasised that “sustainable weight loss” goes beyond quick results.
“Pharmacological treatments can be a powerful aid for individuals who have not succeeded with lifestyle changes alone. However, the true cornerstone of lasting health remains a disciplined, balanced lifestyle.”
Similarly, Dr. Adel Elnaggar, specialist in endocrinology and obesity management at Medcare Hospital, has echoed the need for caution.
“Weight-loss medications, particularly injections, should always be used under proper medical supervision. Patients should also be counselled on what to expect, including potential side effects and the importance of consistency,” said Elnaggar.
He has bared that the foundation of weight loss remains on balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and good sleep.
“Whether someone is using medical treatments or not, these foundations remain essential. Rather than focusing on quick fixes, we encourage gradual, steady progress that supports overall wellbeing.”
Elnaggar has pointed out that medical treatments can complement and provide additional support but not replace a healthy lifestyle.
According to Dr. Manoj Gedam, specialist endocrinologist at Aster Royal Clinic, some of these side effects may include experiencing nausea, vomiting, or digestive discomfort in the early stages.
“Many side effects are transient and can resolve over a few days. For persistent, intolerable side effects, dose modification or discontinuation of medication may be required. Weight loss is not universal and can vary in different individuals,” explained Gedam.
Moreover, he has reiterated that medication alone is not enough. “Weight loss require patients to follow dietary and lifestyle advice. Healthy lifestyle, when combined with GLP-1 analogue, can help in achieving weight loss.”
For personal trainer Kyawulwa Swaibu, the biggest mistake people make is chasing quick results.
“Start with the smallest efforts that you can and don't aim at quick results, doing too much too early often leads to burnout and remember that consistency is key,” advised Swaibu.
He has mentioned that specific, measurable, achievable, results-focused, and time-bound (Smart) goals are one of the ways to maintain the desired figure without compromising nutrition.
“The key is to eat less in the right amounts to avoid any nutritional deficiency. Avoid added sugar, processed, and fried foods and snacks. Do not starve yourself so you will not end up eating too much and making poor choices of food.”
Daily habits also play a crucial role. Swaibu has recommended regular workouts, staying active with 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, drinking plenty of water, sleeping at least eight hours, and managing stress levels.
Fitness coach Renz Lopez has underscored that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.
“Movement is movement. Calories is calories. At the end of the day, it boils down to one fundamental thing and that is lifestyle and habits,” explained Lopez.
Whether it’s pilates, calisthenics, weight training, or another activity, the most important factor is enjoyment. The same applies to diet. Rather than following trends, Lopez has urged individuals to adopt a way of eating that fits their routine and preferences.
“Find the right routine that works best for you, until that routine becomes a part of who you are.”
Weight-loss injections and pills are transforming obesity treatment in the UAE, offering new options for those who struggle with traditional methods alone.
However, experts have agreed that these treatments are not a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. Instead, they should be seen as supportive tools, used under medical guidance and alongside long-term changes in diet, activity, sleep, and stress management.
In the end, what really works is not a single solution, but a combination of the right support and sustainable habits.