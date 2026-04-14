How to lose weight safely: Jabs, pills, or lifestyle — what really works?

“The currently approved weight-loss medications in the UAE include Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide), both once-weekly injectables. Oral options include Foundayo (orforglipron), a once-daily oral GLP-1 receptor agonist which the UAE has approved as one of the first countries in the world following the US. It should be soon available for clinical use. And Qsymia (phentermine/topiramate), an oral agent that helps reduce cravings for high-calorie foods and supports weight loss,” Narayanaswamy told Gulf News.