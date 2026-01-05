Weight loss pills Wegovy explained: How they work and the risks, according to UAE doctors

A landmark Phase 3 trial, OASIS 4, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in Denmark, tested the once‑daily oral semaglutide 25 mg pill for adults with obesity or overweight who had at least one weight‑related health condition. Over 64 weeks, participants taking the pill alongside lifestyle support lost an average of 16.6 per cent of their body weight, compared with about 2.7 per cent for those on placebo, among those who adhered closely to the treatment. The study demonstrated that the oral version of semaglutide can achieve substantial, clinically meaningful weight loss, comparable to results seen with the injectable form of Wegovy.