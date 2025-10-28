Essentially, it's main character energy in a glass
Mock TikTok all you want, but one day they might find a portal into an alternate dimension and have the last laugh while us millenials are still complaining over QR codes in restaurants.
Gen Z has brought about a new trend, folks, and this time it’s called loaded water. What is it, you ask? Well, trust TikTok to make hydration look like a lifestyle.
Oh…wait.
One creator, Dawn, has turned hydration into a full-blown spectacle. Her loaded water concoctions — in wild flavours like sour blueberry, cotton candy, and orange melon — have taken over TikTok. In one viral clip, she calls her sugar-free, zero-calorie, caffeine-packed powder her “healthy way” to get an energy kick.
At the heart of every mix: A cocktail of flavouring, electrolytes, and supplements that transforms basic ice water into something bright, fizzy, and fun. It helps me drink way more water than I normally would,” Dawn admits in another post. “I’m addicted to soda, and it’s so bad. So if I need to get 40 ounces in this way, I’ll do it.”
Back in March, TikTok creator Cara decided hydration didn’t have to be boring. Her solution? Loaded water — or, as she put it, her way to “stay hydrated while drinking something fun.”
Her first viral mix was practically a spa day in a cup: ice, water, fresh lemon and strawberry slices, a splash of coconut water, a fizzy hit of strawberry lemon Poppi, and a final kick of electrolyte powder for good measure.
Sure, hydration is essential — dehydration messes with your mood, your skin, and even your sugar cravings. That’s where loaded water claims its crown: it promises to keep you quenched and curb cravings.
But here’s the real question… does it actually work?
According to Aswathi N. S., Clinical Dietician at Aster Cedars Hospital & Clinic, Jebel Ali, fruit-infused waters, electrolyte powders, and prebiotic sodas may reduce sugar cravings — but that “energy boost” people rave about? Not so fast.
“Fruit infused waters, electrolyte powders & prebiotic sodas may reduce the sugar cravings however the energy boost isn't realistic unless it has calories or carbs in it,” she explains.
And while TikTok swears by the magic of electrolytes and prebiotics, Aswathi says the science doesn’t fully back the hype.
“Electrolytes are scientifically supported, however, often unnecessary. They’re beneficial for people who sweat a lot — after workouts, in hot weather, or with conditions like diarrhea or vomiting. Apart from this group, electrolytes aren't necessary. Similarly, prebiotic soda may not offer many benefits because of the minimal prebiotic amount present.”
So, if you’re not running a marathon or battling heatstroke, your plain glass of water is doing just fine.
Aswathi says it’s not about which drink wins the hydration Olympics — it’s about how much you’re drinking. “It’s not which is more hydrating, which is not, it’s all about the quantity and quality. Plain water is sufficient for hydration while loaded water can be an interesting alternative — however, they are not the replacement.”
Still, before you start mixing powders like a TikTok alchemist, there are caveats. “Some drinks contain hidden sugar, artificial sweeteners, or unnecessary nutrients. Excess electrolytes can raise blood pressure and put strain on kidneys. Prebiotic overuse can cause gastrointestinal distress,” she warns.
“Individuals with kidney disease, IBS, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, and children should be cautious. Always check the nutrient information labels carefully,” says Aswathi.
At the end of the day, she adds, “Hydration is always the key; however, the choice you make makes the difference. Consistency and awareness matter. Being healthy or fit isn’t a fad or trend, it’s a lifestyle. Choose wisely.”
TikTok might make hydration look like a party, and honestly, if a splash of colour and fizz gets you drinking more water, why not? Just remember: your body doesn’t need to be ‘loaded’ to be hydrated. Sometimes, plain old H₂O is the real player.
