Halloween watch: The Woman in Black — Daniel Radcliffe’s ghost story is thick with fog, grief and shrieks

Goldman’s most important change is to the ghost’s motive. Here, the Woman in Black doesn’t just bring death to children; she drives them to kill themselves, and the opening scene of three little girls stepping out of an attic window is chilling for its calm. She is vindictive and seething, and the plot gains a ticking clock, since Kipps’ four-year-old son, Joseph, is due to join him by train. The change also gives the film its emotional spine. Kipps arrives already haunted by loss, which makes him a mirror for Jennet: two parents defined by grief, one sunk in sorrow, the other turned to rage.