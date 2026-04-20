In a choice that might raise a few eyebrows among fans, he also favoured Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire over the widely acclaimed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, often praised for its darker tone and distinctive direction. For Radcliffe, though, the fourth instalment stood out simply because of how much he enjoyed the experience of making it. “I know everyone wants me to say Azkaban. I know that’s how everyone else feels, but I love the stuff I got to do on the fourth movie; it was awesome. So I’ll say Goblet of Fire,” Radcliffe said.