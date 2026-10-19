From playing with Lego to late-night brunches: Things to do in UAE on Halloween

Halloween in the UAE is going well beyond plastic pumpkins this year. Across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, October 31 brings everything from family breakfasts and costume runs to late-night parties, brunches, bingo and full-blown immersive dinners. Kids can Brick or Treat at LEGOLAND, dogs get their own costume moment at Stomping Grounds, and grown-ups can choose between Día de los Muertos nights, circus-themed soirées and Halloween brunches that carry on well into the evening. Whether you want something family-friendly, food-focused or gloriously over the top, there’s plenty happening across the UAE to make Halloween worth dressing up for.